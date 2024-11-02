Media After burying the hatchet with Buckley, DC promptly starts his next feud

Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
Sep 30, 2016
38,414
52,294
...with Rinat Fakhretdinov.



Apparently Rinat blamed commentary for the perception of the decision being bad. Since Fatso can't take criticism from anyone, he goes in on Rinat and calls him a moron. Rinat's response was that DC probably lost a bunch of money on this fight. <lol>
 
laura-sanko-run.gif
 
I still remember fondly during one of the dwcs episodes how DC did not like one of Dana's picks. And DC kept going on about it. Then Dana was like, dc aint here to pick the fighters mkay, he better shut up and focus on commentary... and dc went super angry but kept quiet LOL
 
DC would be such a awesome person if he didn't eye gauge Stipe. Those eye jabs. Used to hate him. But prefer commentary from real fighters. And he is of the highest level and gor a good personality.
 
