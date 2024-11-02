Only Here for Attachments
Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 38,414
- Reaction score
- 52,294
...with Rinat Fakhretdinov.
Apparently Rinat blamed commentary for the perception of the decision being bad. Since Fatso can't take criticism from anyone, he goes in on Rinat and calls him a moron. Rinat's response was that DC probably lost a bunch of money on this fight.
Apparently Rinat blamed commentary for the perception of the decision being bad. Since Fatso can't take criticism from anyone, he goes in on Rinat and calls him a moron. Rinat's response was that DC probably lost a bunch of money on this fight.