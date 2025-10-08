AL-Tappo McSnappo
Check out top comment
That's our Boy lol
another great one where Dana trolls him.
He really deserves a commentating gig with UFC, and I guarantee the ratings would go up no matter how shitty the card.
Oh 1000%
Dana get on it
Funny thing is that transduce is a real word and Tito used it appropriately yet it somehow still feels wrong coming from him.
I dunno manin his defense, it's not hard to do.
What are these clips from, are they new?
It's because he said his "job is to transduce into other stuff". He is using the noun "job" as a metaphor for purpose, and then saying that his purpose is to "transduce into other stuff", which becomes redundant at best and meaningless at worst when you don't specify what the object of transduction is. I also think he is using the wrong tense, but grammar was never my strong suit.Funny thing is that transduce is a real word and Tito used it appropriately yet it somehow still feels wrong coming from him.