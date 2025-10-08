  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media After all these years Dana White is still trolling and clowning Tito

in his defense, it's not hard to do.
 
VAfan said:
in his defense, it's not hard to do.
I dunno man

You can troll Tito, sure, but he dont give a SHIT.

Dude cant speak, and is always publicly speakin on the reg despite every sign not to do so. I dont think you can get to him like that.

I dont think anything Dana says bothers him at all, and it's not the same the other way around.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Funny thing is that transduce is a real word and Tito used it appropriately yet it somehow still feels wrong coming from him.
It's because he said his "job is to transduce into other stuff". He is using the noun "job" as a metaphor for purpose, and then saying that his purpose is to "transduce into other stuff", which becomes redundant at best and meaningless at worst when you don't specify what the object of transduction is. I also think he is using the wrong tense, but grammar was never my strong suit.

Anyway, insofar as you are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, I think he's telling us that his vocation (nice bridge between purpose and job) is the the tranduction of his limited material conditions into an immortal self actualized unity. I'd go further and say that this is not the first time he's tried to tell us this, rememeber that he is striving to outlive his children!
 
