Media After a two-month holiday, DDP watched the loss and starts to train

Will DDP learning from the loss/changing his training make him champ once more?

Train for what, really?

He can go to Dagestan for a year doing 3-a-days with all Khabib's crushers and he'll never be close to Khamzat. You don't learn that shit as an adult. You just don't.

Unpopular opinion I'm sure, but simple truth.
 
I think that guy is taking some liberties and presumptions while forming his opinions. DDP has been in and out of his gym training and sparring for at least a month now. Maybe by "two month holiday" they meant just not a full on training schedule or something.

Anyways, I'll be curious to see who DDP fights next. I don't hate the fluffy vs. DDP idea. It will test DDP's wrestling again.
 
There was no evidence in that fight that DDP would win a rematch. But I don’t think Chimaev would employ the same 5 rd riding mounted crucifix gameplan in a second fight.

It’s mma, anything can happen and I think Chimaev would take more chances against him next time, making a ddp win a greater than zero probability.
 
Lot of negativity considering DDP was held down,
Not finished.

Not saying anything speculative.

Sticking with the boredom facts.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Has to be easier to stomach watching yourself getting laid on compared to being knocked out cold or mangled by a sub.
You must have missed everything in between "getting laid on" <{Heymansnicker}>
1761862485846.png
1761862496434.png
1761862505951.png

gettyimages-2230534467.jpg

gettyimages-2230533830.jpg
 
