International African leaders show the world how to deal with Trump

jimmas99

jimmas99

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jun 15, 2013
Messages
1,158
Reaction score
928
I really hope I’m not the only one who finds this absolutely hilarious.

Trump sat down with a group of African leaders, and you could tell they came prepared. They clearly clocked that he’s a thin-skinned man-child, so they went with the one tactic that always works on a narcissist: shameless flattery. Think North Korea levels of bootlicking. And surprise, surprise, the guy melted like butter.A modern Classic!

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,526
Messages
57,537,528
Members
175,742
Latest member
moodymoo

Share this page

Back
Top