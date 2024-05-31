Crime Afghan Stabs Six at Anti-Islam Rally in Mannheim - Policeman Critical - Knifeman Shot Dead by Police

Germany knife attack: Man shot after stabbing police officer in frenzied attack at far-right event in Mannheim

German media say anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger was one of those injured in the attack.
skynews-mannheim-germany-stabbing_6570533.jpg


Police have shot a knifeman who injured several people in an attack at a far-right event in the German city of Mannheim.

Mannheim.gif


It happened in the southwestern city's Marktplatz square shortly after 11.35am local time.

German news site Bild showed a video in which the bearded attacker is shot as he stabs a policeman in the neck from behind.

The officer was bent over and appeared to be helping another person at the time.

Moments before, the video shows the attacker wrestling with a man on the ground and swinging wildly with a knife as others try to pull him off.

The victim appears to have a leg wound.

In a livestream earlier in the morning, anti-Islam activist Michael Stürzenberger

skynews-michael-stuerzenberger_6570420.jpg


was seen preparing to speak to a small crowd in the square.

Bild said he was one of those injured.

Mr Stuerzenberger has been a member of several far-right groups, including the PEGIDA movement that holds regular [sic: frequent] marches in German cities.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser

bundesinnenministerin-nancy-faeser-spd-wird-im-innenausschuss-des-bundestags-in-berlin-erwartet..jpg


said the policeman was 'seriously injured' and called Islamist extremism a 'great danger'.

She didn't confirm the condition of the attacker.

A Very Serious Cat said:
Stabbing innocent people will show that anti Islam guy how wrong he is, I wonder if people like him ever have a moment of clarity about what they're doing
Islamists don't care about PR or Irony.
Anybody who criticizes Islam ought to be killed in their mind.
That's what most Liberals don't get about the Religion.
 
Update

Mannheim knife attack: Anti-Islam activist injured in stabbing

The attacker stabbed several people including a policeman, before being shot by an officer.
Germany knife attack: Suspect shot by police after three people stabbed at rally

Attacks in Mannheim happened at event by group against ‘Islamisation’ of Europe
The Chancellor weighs in:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796528379325477008

The policeman is undergoing emergency surgery and is in critical condition.

Stürzenberger has been stabbed in the face and leg, and is also undergoing emergency surgery, but his injuries are not life-threatening. He represents the group Bürgerbewegung PAX Europa (Citizens' Movement Pax Europa).

There is thought to be no further danger to the public.

In case the X video posted by @Fossor is taken down, here's a still of the policeman being stabbed:

Mannheim-1.png
 
KOQ24 said:
Islamists don't care about PR or Irony.
Anybody who criticizes Islam ought to be killed in their mind.
That's what most Liberals don't get about the Religion.
Criticize Islam and you are automatically far-right in their eyes, but you criticize Christianity, and they call you friend. It is a weird sight to see.
 
chardog said:
the cops just stood around a good while before they pulled the trigger


should learn from the the americans...............


on sight <lol><{JustBleed}>
The Americans would have fired two magazines into him, each.
The cop who got stabbed ... from behind ... while sitting ... should find another job
 
KOQ24 said:
Islamists don't care about PR or Irony.
Anybody who criticizes Islam ought to be killed in their mind.
That's what most Liberals don't get about the Religion.
I think you're confusing liberals with leftists.

Liberals are against Islamists too, and have killed more of them than any party of earth. Thanks Obama. Religious theocracy and authoritarianism is very illiberal.

Rightist of almost all flavors however, can't separate Islamists from ordinary Muslims.

Rightist in general seem to have a lot of issue with these type of nuances.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Criticize Islam and you are automatically far-right in their eyes, but you criticize Christianity, and they call you friend. It is a weird sight to see.
But isn't that crowd supposed to be weird at this point? And does anyone with half a brain take them seriously anymore? The fact that there's so many of them obviously doesn't magically make them less retarded.
 
I don't get the part of the policeman holding down the bystander while getting stabbed by the attacker.

Wtf is up with that?
 
