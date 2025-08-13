  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion Afgans should advise Ukraine on how to fight Russians ?

Both Russia and U.S. failed there couple of times ,so they should know how to do it?
 
Yes, they used American supplied weapons.

Stingers in particular turned the war, allowing them to down the previously lethal and unchallenged Hind gunships. If only the current administration were students of history, or interested in standing up to Russia
 
Afghans are committing atrocious human rights violations to their women.

Afghans can fuck off.
 
