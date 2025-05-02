PBAC
it comes on the conclusion of an ongoing longterm investigation to determine whether or not AfD is unconstitional. It has been determined that AfD in their actions, words and history don't act within the boundaries of the German constitution. The decision is likely to make them ineligible for goverment but observers warn not to move so fast.
Germany's Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has been designated as right-wing extremist by the country's federal office for the protection of the constitution.
"The ethnicity- and ancestry-based understanding of the people prevailing within the party is incompatible with the free democratic order," the domestic intelligence agency said in a statement.
The AfD came second in federal elections in February, winning a record 152 seats in the 630-seat parliament with 20.8% of the vote.
The parliament, or Bundestag, will hold a vote next week to confirm conservative leader Friedrich Merz as chancellor, heading a coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats.
AfD classified as extreme-right by German intelligence
The AfD came second in Germany's February elections and has a record number of seats in the new parliament.
www.bbc.com
