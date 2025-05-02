International AfD formally identified as extreme far right by German intelligence

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
6,111
Reaction score
5,732
it comes on the conclusion of an ongoing longterm investigation to determine whether or not AfD is unconstitional. It has been determined that AfD in their actions, words and history don't act within the boundaries of the German constitution. The decision is likely to make them ineligible for goverment but observers warn not to move so fast.

www.bbc.com

AfD classified as extreme-right by German intelligence

The AfD came second in Germany's February elections and has a record number of seats in the new parliament.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Germany's Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has been designated as right-wing extremist by the country's federal office for the protection of the constitution.

"The ethnicity- and ancestry-based understanding of the people prevailing within the party is incompatible with the free democratic order," the domestic intelligence agency said in a statement.

The AfD came second in federal elections in February, winning a record 152 seats in the 630-seat parliament with 20.8% of the vote.

The parliament, or Bundestag, will hold a vote next week to confirm conservative leader Friedrich Merz as chancellor, heading a coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats.
 
Only retards cannot see what really happening. Center parties can see that they are losing ground and through lobbies and media that are rigging the game in their favour. Lol at a bunch of bureaucrats cream puffs excluding the most popular party from power. Fuck this ghey society we are due for a reset.
 
It's days like these that make me especially proud of my ancestors who served in the British Armed Forces, helping to defeat fascist tyranny and restore freedom and democracy to Germany.

Without their sacrifices Germans would (presumably) not be enjoying the vibrant and enriching cultural experience they are today.

Shout out to all the British and US servicemen on guard in Germany, keeping everyone safe.

Looking foward to celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day soon! 👍🫡 🇬🇧🇷🇺🇺🇲
 
US must sanction them if they ban the AfD.

We can’t go around pretending these are legit partners in the west if they are banning not just political opposition, but the most popular party in the country.

And for what? Are they that fuckin committed to becoming an Islamic country?

Banning a party won’t make people shift away from the right.
 
Kingz said:
US must sanction them if they ban the AfD.

We can’t go around pretending these are legit partners in the west if they are banning not just political opposition, but the most popular party in the country.

And for what? Are they that fuckin committed to becoming an Islamic country?

Banning a party won’t make people shift away from the right.
Click to expand...
I'm pretty sure it's the blatant fascists and neo nazis in the party that's putting them in the bullseye here. Now whether banning undemocratic or nazi parties is advisable is another debate and something I generally defer to each individual country on.
 
Democracy is saved yet again. Apparently just means the government can spy on them more.

Left leaning minister of questionable understanding of democracy ordered a government agency (that larps as independent) to write a hit piece on the right wing opposition in order to influence the polls. Also to prevent the CDU (conservatives) to ever try to work with the AFD again by labeling them as nazis. Actually banning them will be almost impossible. So this is more like a propaganda attack on the opposition. I think the next poll will see them even higher. I will laugh my ass off.

For now its just a publicity stunt they have nothing. They can't ban the most popular party but maybe it would be better this "democratic" charade has been played long enough since 1945.

@Deffid @650lb Sumo
 
Last edited:
HereticBD said:
Muh' democracy...
Click to expand...

GiO4_aAWMAAnvg0
 
italiamusica said:
Apparently the dumb fucks in these threads think otherwise
Click to expand...
Banning the most popular, democratically elected party from power is not undemocratic? That s a super slippery slope when judges can overule popular vote on the grounds of being undemocratic. The AfD is NOT undemocratic at its core, even if there are indeed undemocrats in it. Just like the Linke/Left is filled with Antifa car burning vermins but I still would not ban that party.

Some of you guys have been completely conditioned to judge stuff based on stamps. Invoking „fascists“ or „nazis“ is easy.
 
Germany will never be truly democratic. It's just not in their nature.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Banning the most popular, democratically elected party from power is not undemocratic? That s a super slippery slope when judges can overule popular vote on the grounds of being undemocratic. The AfD is NOT undemocratic at its core, even if there are indeed undemocrats in it. Just like the Linke/Left is filled with Antifa car burning vermins but I still would not ban that party.

Some of you guys have been completely conditioned to judge stuff based on stamps. Invoking „fascists“ or „nazis“ is easy.
Click to expand...

Germany just gave it's spy agency new powers to surveil the party in power's opposition. Who is the fascist now?

In France the Left banned Marine Le Pen from running for President.
In Romania the Left banned Calin Georgescu from running for office.
In Brazil the Left banned Bolsonaro from running for President.
In the USA the Left tried to stop Trump.

The Left will force what citizens don't want, like massive 3rd World Immigration and when the people decide it's a step too far... they are "Nazis" and "Fascists". When you review the AFD policies they seem centrist. The policy that the Left is really attacking is their desire to deport the 3rd world immigrants. Where have we seen this before?

You push 20%+ of the population underground and that's how you truly start some shit.

I will say, that poster is fucked up. I don't mind the family is White, but those Nazi looking salutes... It's a bad look.
 
This will do nothing but inflame the sentiment causing people to vote for afd in the first place
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
International MEANWHILE! Olaf Scholz' Coalition Government Capitulates in Germany
2
Replies
27
Views
845
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Who is Calin Georgescu, the far-right populist being investigated by prosecutors in Romania?
2
Replies
20
Views
568
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,778
Messages
57,244,957
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top