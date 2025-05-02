Democracy is saved yet again. Apparently just means the government can spy on them more.Left leaning minister of questionable understanding of democracy ordered a government agency (that larps as independent) to write a hit piece on the right wing opposition in order to influence the polls. Also to prevent the CDU (conservatives) to ever try to work with the AFD again by labeling them as nazis. Actually banning them will be almost impossible. So this is more like a propaganda attack on the opposition. I think the next poll will see them even higher. I will laugh my ass off.For now its just a publicity stunt they have nothing. They can't ban the most popular party but maybe it would be better this "democratic" charade has been played long enough since 1945.