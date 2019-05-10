AEW will air on TNT

Good,
AEW might be the shit.

Hopefully, WWE will now step up their game.
 
For a few weeks until their tragically and historically low ratings cause them to get cancelled and the Khan family to self-deport out of embarrassment
 
ITV in the UK which is a pretty big deal. Not sure if they'll compete with WWE, but if they provide a decent alternative then I'm happy.
 
Pittie Petey said:
For a few weeks until their tragically and historically low ratings cause them to get cancelled and the Khan family to self-deport out of embarrassment
Another triggered WWE fan. Khan could buy Vince's pathetic old ass especially after XFL2 fails next year.
 
Goatenstein said:
WWE fan
I been called a lotta things on this website but I think this is the first time I everbeen called that
@lakersfan45 please make sure this is recorded in todays notes
@Frank23 @Rex is Puerto Rican. @Rex Luger @Minotauro Rex Foot @Gutter Chris please bear witness to this momentous occasion
You see @Reverse Flash, were not so different you and I
@Bix please stop writing mean things about my favorite wrestlers
OIh yeah I guess I gotta include @frenz so Stephanie dont get mad at me
 
Pittie Petey said:
@Bix will never stop.
 
Pittie Petey said:
<Lmaoo>
 
My legitimate hope is that they get big enough to deplete a good 25+% of WWE's roster. One of the E's biggest problems is that they are spread too thin trying to hold on to too many guys. The great fickle unwashed are out there asking "What happened to Mojo?" and "Why can't Vince stop being petty towards EC3" when the same psuedo-elitist, basement-dwelling, anime-jacking neckbeards were bashing them a few months ago. It's distracting from the biggest, most-seasoned, best-produced, most well-recognized wrestling promotion in the world trying to put on shows.
 
Pittie Petey said:
Please reefer all your note take inquiries to the new note pwd take @Falsedawn
My current position on the pwd is chief officer of berverages, soup,&?3 , I've cream, and chips
 
Goatenstein said:
Another triggered WWE fan. Khan could buy Vince's pathetic old ass especially after XFL2 fails next year.
What does that have to do with anything?

Also, lol at calling pete a wwe fan
 
lakersfan45 said:
Please reefer all your note take inquiries to the new note pwd take @Falsedawn
My current position on the pwd is chief officer of berverages, soup,&?3 , I’ve cream, and chips
Yeah, they can add it all to my notepad.

{<hhh]
 
