AEW will air on TNT

M.A.G.A.
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2018
- Messages
- 1,539
- Reaction score
- 1,221
https://www.cbssports.com/wwe/news/...on-tnt-as-deal-with-turner-is-virtually-done/
AEW is exactly what is needed in pro wrestling right now, hopefully they can become like WCW and bring legit competition to WWE, it will only make both WWE and AEW better
The Monday Night Wars was the best era of professional wrestling ever
