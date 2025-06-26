Very much enjoyed Dynamite this week. Let the good times roll and such.



Good start to the show with Toni and Mercedes.



Swerve/Will tag was great. Popped big for Swerve hurriedly putting on one of his t shirts to make his entrance. He and Will have tremendous chemistry too.



Was quite worried when Taz speculated about Will/Swerve becoming EVPs. Nooo! I just want this to be the end.



Interesting bit with Take and Okada. Wonder when?



Ibushi match was fine. He moved surprisingly well.



Ricochet tag was very good. Geeks through the table!



MJF/Briscoe thing was good, though it did tip the result of the 4 way which was still pretty good. Popped for Lashley cracking up at the small dick joke.



Wish they had shown the Mox/Stat clip.



Women's 4 way was very good.



Hangman vs Mortos was good.



Howling at the visual of the Bucks and Yuta fending off Joe, Shibata and Will Hobbs! Top notch unintentional comedy.