Taking a crap on the establishment, I salute you!
Very much enjoyed Dynamite this week. Let the good times roll and such.

Good start to the show with Toni and Mercedes.

Swerve/Will tag was great. Popped big for Swerve hurriedly putting on one of his t shirts to make his entrance. He and Will have tremendous chemistry too.

Was quite worried when Taz speculated about Will/Swerve becoming EVPs. Nooo! I just want this to be the end.

Interesting bit with Take and Okada. Wonder when?

Ibushi match was fine. He moved surprisingly well.

Ricochet tag was very good. Geeks through the table!

MJF/Briscoe thing was good, though it did tip the result of the 4 way which was still pretty good. Popped for Lashley cracking up at the small dick joke.

Wish they had shown the Mox/Stat clip.

Women's 4 way was very good.

Hangman vs Mortos was good.

Howling at the visual of the Bucks and Yuta fending off Joe, Shibata and Will Hobbs! Top notch unintentional comedy.
 
Christian wants to be the first father and son to hold the AEW tag team belts. Well, the big mayne(me) and the medium size mayne(my son) might have something to say about that!

Mr Khan, hit our music:



And you better play all 8 minutes of it!
 
We learned from November Rain that Big Tone has no issue playing all 8 minutes of a song on every single episode of his TV <lmao>
 
And he better be ready for an encore too, Beeg!

qhYerfk_uArGMdqKXA595DPYgAiOAEJBSxeyyGMOWQs.gif


Where is your star?
Is it far, is it far, is it far?
When do we leave?
I believe, yes, I believe


327 people singing along at Collision, baby!
 
and then after the encore and your song plays a 2nd full time a group of dastardly heels start to make their way down the ramp, but then my music hits to even the score and we get all 10:30 of Led Zeppelin's Achilles Last Stand while we squash them son of a bitch heels and run them out of the building.

Sounds like an excellent 30 minutes of business right there.

 
xrd-exrd.gif
 
I see that and raise you MOUNTAIN JAM



33 minutes!
 
