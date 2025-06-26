The Clinch
Taking a crap on the establishment, I salute you!
I’d take one helluva ass whopping to be cradled and nurtured by Mina
I’m gonna be monitoring the situation with Queen Aminata very closely.Im colliding tonight!
Im colliding tonight!
Adam gives me extra motivation to hit the weightsJosh Alexander vs Adam Cole in a clash of the PWD favorites
Christian wants to be the first father and son to hold the AEW tag team belts. Well, the big mayne(me) and the medium size mayne(my son) might have something to say about that!
Mr Khan, hit our music:
And you better play all 8 minutes of it!
We learned from November Rain that Big Tone has no issue playing all 8 minutes of a song on every single episode of his TV
And he better be ready for an encore too, Beeg!
Where is your star?
Is it far, is it far, is it far?
When do we leave?
I believe, yes, I believe
327 people singing along at Collision, baby!
and then after the encore and your song plays a 2nd full time a group of dastardly heels start to make their way down the ramp, but then my music hits to even the score and we get all 10:30 of Led Zeppelin's Achilles Last Stand while we squash them son of a bitch heels and run them out of the building.
Sounds like an excellent 30 minutes of business right there.
and then after the encore and your song plays a 2nd full time a group of dastardly heels start to make their way down the ramp, but then my music hits to even the score and we get all 10:30 of Led Zeppelin's Achilles Last Stand while we squash them son of a bitch heels and run them out of the building.
Sounds like an excellent 30 minutes of business right there.
I see that and raise you MOUNTAIN JAM
33 minutes!