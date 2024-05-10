AEW CXVII: Mariah is Upon Us

Kowboy On Sherdog
That's scary, dude could have legit died in the ring. Especially with the wild bumps and matches he has, he got destroyed in the Vikingo match and countless other casual free matches on tv.Kenny Omega on his Twitch stream tonight said he's having a major surgery for his diverticulitis soon with the top surgeon in the field. Said he was thinking about retiring until meeting with this surgeon, now he feels like he'll come back stronger.
That hernia he thought he had during his run as AEW champion was misdiagnosed back then, it was actually his body fighting diverticulitis all the way back then. That's wild he's had diverticulitis that long.
Looks like a good crowd for Collision tomorrow, none of the lower bowl tarped off so we might get some better camera work.
