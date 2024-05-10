AEW CXVII: Mariah is Upon Us

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
giphy.gif


saturday-you-know-what-that-means-brodie-lee.gif


toni-storm-renee-paquette.gif


mariah-may-mariah-may-wrestler.gif
 
Looks like a good crowd for Collision tomorrow, none of the lower bowl tarped off so we might get some better camera work.

 
Kenny Omega on his Twitch stream tonight said he's having a major surgery for his diverticulitis soon with the top surgeon in the field. Said he was thinking about retiring until meeting with this surgeon, now he feels like he'll come back stronger.

That hernia he thought he had during his run as AEW champion was misdiagnosed back then, it was actually his body fighting diverticulitis all the way back then. That's wild he's had diverticulitis that long.
 
Based God said:
Kenny Omega on his Twitch stream tonight said he's having a major surgery for his diverticulitis soon with the top surgeon in the field. Said he was thinking about retiring until meeting with this surgeon, now he feels like he'll come back stronger.

That hernia he thought he had during his run as AEW champion was misdiagnosed back then, it was actually his body fighting diverticulitis all the way back then. That's wild he's had diverticulitis that long.
That's scary, dude could have legit died in the ring. Especially with the wild bumps and matches he has, he got destroyed in the Vikingo match and countless other casual free matches on tv.
 
Based God said:
Kenny Omega on his Twitch stream tonight said he's having a major surgery for his diverticulitis soon with the top surgeon in the field. Said he was thinking about retiring until meeting with this surgeon, now he feels like he'll come back stronger.

That hernia he thought he had during his run as AEW champion was misdiagnosed back then, it was actually his body fighting diverticulitis all the way back then. That's wild he's had diverticulitis that long.
Big Kenny is gonna be back and better than ever

 
Gotta get this crew some quick wins and then Cage and Co can lose to Swerve in singles matches.

 
Based God said:
Kenny Omega on his Twitch stream tonight said he's having a major surgery for his diverticulitis soon with the top surgeon in the field. Said he was thinking about retiring until meeting with this surgeon, now he feels like he'll come back stronger.

That hernia he thought he had during his run as AEW champion was misdiagnosed back then, it was actually his body fighting diverticulitis all the way back then. That's wild he's had diverticulitis that long.
He also cut a promo on Ospreay calling himself the King of Japan lol
 
Kenny's clear working with Ospreay.

Ospreay eviscerated Kenny on the AEW uncensored podcast.

And they should be doing this. They never made up on TV and Will's in the Don Callis Family.
 
