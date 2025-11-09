AEW AEW CXLVI: Blood and Guts & Road to Full Gear

Mercedes Mone defended one of her small indie titles in Rome, Italy today. Even brought Beast Mortos with her to make an appearance.

What a bad person she is though winning these indie titles. <lmao>

 
Based God said:
Mercedes Mone defended one of her small indie titles in Rome, Italy today. Even brought Beast Mortos with her to make an appearance.

What a bad person she is though winning these indie titles. <lmao>

Probably the biggest house they ever had as well
 
Kenta Kobashi lost for two years straight before he started climbing up the mountain. Obviously, the two women aren’t close to his level but they need to put their ego aside and learn that you don’t become an overnight star.
 
Based God said:
Mercedes Mone defended one of her small indie titles in Rome, Italy today. Even brought Beast Mortos with her to make an appearance.

What a bad person she is though winning these indie titles. <lmao>

So what happens when the belt collecting angle is over with, she go on a major jobbing tour that neckbeards who hate her will use it as some kind of cope dunk......or she vacates all them titles and goes all "deuces Uces" to all the promoters who helped out in all this?

I just wonder what the end game is.
 
deezy said:
So what happens when the belt collecting angle is over with, she go on a major jobbing tour that neckbeards who hate her will use it as some kind of cope dunk......or she vacates all them titles and goes all "deuces Uces" to all the promoters who helped out in all this?

I just wonder what the end game is.
Why would she care what neck beards who hate her think?
 
deezy said:
So what happens when the belt collecting angle is over with, she go on a major jobbing tour that neckbeards who hate her will use it as some kind of cope dunk......or she vacates all them titles and goes all "deuces Uces" to all the promoters who helped out in all this?

I just wonder what the end game is.
After so much time on top (giggity), it might be a good story to see her have to mentally deal with a major losing streak against local talent before working her way back up the ladder.
 
I don't think her losing the indie titles will be part of any storyline.

I have a feeling she'll lose the CMLL title before any other title, then after that I'm sure when she loses the TBS title, I wouldn't doubt she quits bringing all of the other titles on TV. Whether she quietly loses the indie titles on those indie shows or just vacates them, I'm sure the promoters are happy. A few of them have already talked about Mercedes bringing in their biggest gates they've ever done and she's already done multiple shows for some of them and is already scheduled for more.

But I highly doubt her losing those indie titles will be part of an AEW TV storyline, I think those belts just disappear from TV when she loses the TBS, which would be the right choice.

She already lost one of the titles a few months ago and most people didn't even notice lol, she lost the NJPW Strong Women's title already.
 
GoldenAzazel said:
Why would she care what neck beards who hate her think?
She obviously does based on what she puts online and on TV.

Also.



Excelsior said:
After so much time on top (giggity), it might be a good story to see her have to mentally deal with a major losing streak against local talent before working her way back up the ladder.
Gets so overconfident she loses what AEW titles she has, goes on an indie run to satiate her ego and loses only to go on a soul searching effort and comes out a sympathetic babyface?

Could work, redemption arcs usually work.
 
AEW's Thanksgiving commercial is good stuff.

 
deezy said:
She obviously does based on what she puts online and on TV.

Also.




Gets so overconfident she loses what AEW titles she has, goes on an indie run to satiate her ego and loses only to go on a soul searching effort and comes out a sympathetic babyface?

Could work, redemption arcs usually wchampions.
I see it going the opposite way. She gets upset by an indie local for one of the little belts, which rattles her. This causes her to drop another, then another, and so on until all she has left is the TBS belt she started with. She can drop that one, take the summer off, then come back to start her arc.
 
