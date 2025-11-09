Based God
プロレス
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2011
- Messages
- 40,010
- Reaction score
- 61,338
Mercedes Mone defended one of her small indie titles in Rome, Italy today. Even brought Beast Mortos with her to make an appearance.
What a bad person she is though winning these indie titles.
Mercedes Mone defended one of her small indie titles in Rome, Italy today. Even brought Beast Mortos with her to make an appearance.
What a bad person she is though winning these indie titles.
Why would she care what neck beards who hate her think?So what happens when the belt collecting angle is over with, she go on a major jobbing tour that neckbeards who hate her will use it as some kind of cope dunk......or she vacates all them titles and goes all "deuces Uces" to all the promoters who helped out in all this?
I just wonder what the end game is.
So what happens when the belt collecting angle is over with, she go on a major jobbing tour that neckbeards who hate her will use it as some kind of cope dunk......or she vacates all them titles and goes all "deuces Uces" to all the promoters who helped out in all this?
I just wonder what the end game is.
She obviously does based on what she puts online and on TV.Why would she care what neck beards who hate her think?
Gets so overconfident she loses what AEW titles she has, goes on an indie run to satiate her ego and loses only to go on a soul searching effort and comes out a sympathetic babyface?After so much time on top (giggity), it might be a good story to see her have to mentally deal with a major losing streak against local talent before working her way back up the ladder.
She obviously does based on what she puts online and on TV.
Also.
Gets so overconfident she loses what AEW titles she has, goes on an indie run to satiate her ego and loses only to go on a soul searching effort and comes out a sympathetic babyface?
Could work, redemption arcs usually wchampions.