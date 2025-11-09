I don't think her losing the indie titles will be part of any storyline.



I have a feeling she'll lose the CMLL title before any other title, then after that I'm sure when she loses the TBS title, I wouldn't doubt she quits bringing all of the other titles on TV. Whether she quietly loses the indie titles on those indie shows or just vacates them, I'm sure the promoters are happy. A few of them have already talked about Mercedes bringing in their biggest gates they've ever done and she's already done multiple shows for some of them and is already scheduled for more.



But I highly doubt her losing those indie titles will be part of an AEW TV storyline, I think those belts just disappear from TV when she loses the TBS, which would be the right choice.



She already lost one of the titles a few months ago and most people didn't even notice lol, she lost the NJPW Strong Women's title already.