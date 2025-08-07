  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

AEW AEW CXLI: I Fell

Generation Me = ratings, in all seriousness im glad alot of people got to watch that excellent tag match.
 
That rumor about the Ultimate Warrior dying and they replaced him in 1992 with a new one? That was all bullshit, but I think they replaced Skye Blue with someone else
 
Very much enjoyed Dynamite this week! Minimal groan inducing stuff.

Mox vs Speedball was surprisingly good.

Women's 4 way was fine. Hate the no DQ stip in these matches.

Wonder how heavy Mercedes' belt skirt was.

Fletcher promo was good. Really wish his first match wasn't against Ishii. I won't be seeing it anyway, so whatevs.

The Cope/Stoke match makes little sense. Cope already speared Stoke? Put him on crutches. Also, Stoke is clearly the babyface here. His promo later was hilarious.

Bucks tag was fine. A tad long.

MJF/MVP bit was very good. Could be something up, I dunno.

Swerve promo was very good.

No idea what is going on with Statlander.

Main event was good. Could've done without the crowd brawling to start. Had a fantastic finish though.
 
