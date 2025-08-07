Very much enjoyed Dynamite this week! Minimal groan inducing stuff.
Mox vs Speedball was surprisingly good.
Women's 4 way was fine. Hate the no DQ stip in these matches.
Wonder how heavy Mercedes' belt skirt was.
Fletcher promo was good. Really wish his first match wasn't against Ishii. I won't be seeing it anyway, so whatevs.
The Cope/Stoke match makes little sense. Cope already speared Stoke? Put him on crutches. Also, Stoke is clearly the babyface here. His promo later was hilarious.
Bucks tag was fine. A tad long.
MJF/MVP bit was very good. Could be something up, I dunno.
Swerve promo was very good.
No idea what is going on with Statlander.
Main event was good. Could've done without the crowd brawling to start. Had a fantastic finish though.