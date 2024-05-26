AEW CXIX: the shockmaster simps for Anna Jay

TheShockmaster
Need a song to go with it but pretty decentHow's that, done right?
Schivone's biggest weakness as a commentator was always responding to his color man's jabs and jokes. Gorilla and Vince did that so perfectly with Jesse and Brain. With Brain, Tony would either ignore it or just say "shut up"Nigel McGuiness is brilliant. So many little bits go right over Tonys head though. Reminds me of early days of Nitro where Mongo couldn't keep up with Bobby Heenan.
Main AEW, I'm assuming. Someone else can make the ppv threadSo is this the main AEW thread or the PPV thread?
That......I did not consider.So is this the main AEW thread or the PPV thread?