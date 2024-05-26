AEW CXIX: the shockmaster simps for Anna Jay

It seems TK is stuck in this plan he can't deviate from again. Pretty sure he wants Toni Storm the heel and then MM to take the title off her at All In.



Nobody wants to boo Toni Storm and the babyfaces going against her are on a hiding to nothing. If they want a big moment for Mariah then get some womens tag belts together and have them win the final of the tournament there. Still got a few months.