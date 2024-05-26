AEW CXIX: the shockmaster simps for Anna Jay

It seems TK is stuck in this plan he can't deviate from again. Pretty sure he wants Toni Storm the heel and then MM to take the title off her at All In.

Nobody wants to boo Toni Storm and the babyfaces going against her are on a hiding to nothing. If they want a big moment for Mariah then get some womens tag belts together and have them win the final of the tournament there. Still got a few months.
 
Nigel McGuiness is brilliant. So many little bits go right over Tonys head though. Reminds me of early days of Nitro where Mongo couldn't keep up with Bobby Heenan.
Schivone's biggest weakness as a commentator was always responding to his color man's jabs and jokes. Gorilla and Vince did that so perfectly with Jesse and Brain. With Brain, Tony would either ignore it or just say "shut up"
 
Years ago I never thought I'd be saying this but im hyped for the rumored return of

Juice Robinson, who is in Vegas apparently, no word on if hes there just to watch or to return
 
I can edit it to something less confusing. Can one of you think of a simp like pervy title inkeeping with the Mariah may one?
 
