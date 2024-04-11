AEW CXIV: Punk is still the biggest draw

Kowboy On Sherdog
So AEW is going after people who put up the Wembley footage. Here's a question, though - do they actually own it? Isn't it the property of whoever owns Wembley stadium? It's their security system after all. Or when you rent an arena do you automatically get ownership of security cameras and their output?
I assume they have ownership of it, otherwise they couldn't go after people for it. I'm just wondering about the legalities of it.
Dang... that's a pretty good angleSo after seeing the tape, it wasn't just petty it was STUPID.
You didn't have something on CM Punk, Tony. Punk was telling half-truths about the Perry incident. We can also see his "lunge" towards you. Which was not really that much of a lunge, but moving in your general direction. Punk should have been suspended, not fired. Perry shouldn't even have been suspended. The rumors where Tony was mad at Perry...WHY? Also, so many buffoons in that room. Punk and Perry talked for a good 90 seconds and the only who was paying attention was Chris Harrington, the accountant of the company.
Also, if you wanted to accomplish The Bucks making the excuse that the Perry/Punk fight was the reason they lost All in to FTR, that was a pretty bad angle. A better one would be,
FTR comes out and does a babyface promo. Bucks come out to rebuttal. Bucks blame FTR's friend for losing to them at All in. "Your friend was causing a ruckus and as EVPs we had extra work to do to solve it. And we were distracted and lost to you guys. " Bucks then take a shot at Dax's daughter, inciting a brawl leading to Perry coming from the crowd, smashing Dax with glass, he blades and Perry says "Cry me a river. " The Bucks announce the newest member of the elite, "Scape Goat" Jack Perry.
This isn't HARD guys. But Tony is making it hard, he wasn't gotten to. And looks like a petty geek now.
- Didn't embarrass Punk
- Embarrassed yourselves
- Didn't put any heat on Perry
- Didn't have the Bucks and FTR really even interact
- Had the crowd chant CM Punk
- Made the promotion out to be the bad guy.
"Tone Deaf" Tony Khan at his finest.
I'm sure Dynasty will be an excellent PPV, but its more the talent than it is you.
The English Football Association owns Wembley Stadium, and its current President is the Prince of Wales. So, it's basically owned by the English Government.
So, because it's owned by the Government, it does mean that you can request to have the footage because it's technically on public grounds if you are in said footage. Not only that, Shad Khan owns a team that is a part of the English Football Association, so he has connections to them, and because his company was operating in the building, they were given the footage. Especially if it's a part of an investigation in a workplace incident.
I haven't watched the show yet but that hardly sounds like an unfathomably stupid show. You thought 90% of it was decent to good.Jesus Christ, this week's Dynamite. We might be in freefall now. Unfathomable stupidity show.
Swerve/Joe angle was fine.
Edge vs Penta was fine. A tad long. Adam's still got it in the ring. FOR-A, 12345678. Sure.
Popped for Shibata's Google translate gimmick. Meanwhile Jericho, the idiot, telling his opponents his strategy.
Fucking howled at Stokely trying to book Willow in a TNT title match. Excellent.
The CM Punk footage. A complete waste of time that accomplished nothing good. Every other point I will echo - Schiavone's reaction, AEW looking like utter morons and the fact that they now realise that they fucked up big as they are blocking the video everywhere. Imbeciles. Best part was still to come though!
Ospreay cut a good promo. Possibly not the show to do it on considering what it followed. It was good though.
Jericho six man was shit. The most uninspired story development as well.
Okada squashed a jobber. FTR/Bucks brawl - CM PUNK CHANTS. The icing on the cake for one of the most poorly thought out ideas I've seen on a wrestling show in some time. AEW have lost it.
Toni/Rosa segment was fine. Did lol at Storm downing that champagne.
Anna Jay vs Mariah May was good. Highlight was Stardom lady kissing May. Are they...
Main event was good until the flat as fuck finish.
Wait, are they actually going after people for posting the footage? LOL