AEW CXIV: Punk is still the biggest draw

So after seeing the tape, it wasn't just petty it was STUPID.



You didn't have something on CM Punk, Tony. Punk was telling half-truths about the Perry incident. We can also see his "lunge" towards you. Which was not really that much of a lunge, but moving in your general direction. Punk should have been suspended, not fired. Perry shouldn't even have been suspended. The rumors where Tony was mad at Perry...WHY? Also, so many buffoons in that room. Punk and Perry talked for a good 90 seconds and the only one who was paying attention was Chris Harrington, the accountant of the company.



Also, if you wanted to accomplish The Bucks making the excuse that the Perry/Punk fight was the reason they lost All in to FTR, that was a pretty bad angle. A better one would be,



FTR comes out and does a babyface promo. Bucks come out to rebuttal. Bucks blame FTR's friend for losing to them at All in. "Your friend was causing a ruckus and as EVPs we had extra work to do to solve it. And we were distracted and lost to you guys. " Bucks then take a shot at Dax's daughter, inciting a brawl leading to Perry coming from the crowd, smashing Dax with glass, he blades and Perry says "Cry me a river. " The Bucks announce the newest member of the elite, "Scape Goat" Jack Perry.



This isn't HARD guys. But Tony is making it hard and clearly was gotten to. And looks like a petty geek now.



So you

- Didn't embarrass Punk

- Embarrassed yourselves

- Didn't put any heat on Perry

- Didn't have the Bucks and FTR really even interact

- Had the crowd chant CM Punk

- Made the promotion out to be the bad guy.



"Tone Deaf" Tony Khan at his finest.



I'm sure Dynasty will be an excellent PPV, but its more the talent than it is you.