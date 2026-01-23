Based God
Where is Nigel? Why is the big show on commentary?
But he’s almost as bad as DanielsonBig Show needs to earn his keep. Id work that crippled giant to the bone if I was Big Tone, Cera.
Apparently Paul Wight lives like 3 hours away and they called him to come up, that's how Baron Corbin ended up in the dark match. Paul Wight invited Corbin to come with, Billy Gunn who was producing the show asked Corbin if he wanted to work after they got there.
Yeah I like his finisher.I wouldn't mind seeing what Corbin can do in AEW. He had some entertaining stuff in WWE. I'd never have him sniff the AEW word title but he might be serviceable in the mid card with his experience.
Him and Dijak as the Skyscrapers are one of the few things worth seeing in MLW right now.