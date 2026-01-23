  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

AEW AEW CL: Don Callis Put On Notice

@Kung Fu Kowboy @PRIDEWASBETTER por favor​
 
Starting off hot with Hangman vs Shibata
 
Where is Nigel? Why is the big show on commentary?
 
Apparently Paul Wight lives like 3 hours away and they called him to come up, that's how Baron Corbin ended up in the dark match. Paul Wight invited Corbin to come with, Billy Gunn who was producing the show asked Corbin if he wanted to work after they got there.
 
Shit’s still hitting the south, been snowing off and on for 24 hours and it “feels like 7 degrees”.
 
Apparently Paul Wight lives like 3 hours away and they called him to come up, that's how Baron Corbin ended up in the dark match. Paul Wight invited Corbin to come with, Billy Gunn who was producing the show asked Corbin if he wanted to work after they got there.
I wouldn't mind seeing what Corbin can do in AEW. He had some entertaining stuff in WWE. I'd never have him sniff the AEW word title but he might be serviceable in the mid card with his experience.
 
Marvez showing up at random places will always pop me <lmao>
 
I wouldn't mind seeing what Corbin can do in AEW. He had some entertaining stuff in WWE. I'd never have him sniff the AEW word title but he might be serviceable in the mid card with his experience.
Him and Dijak as the Skyscrapers are one of the few things worth seeing in MLW right now.
 
Apparently Paul Wight lives like 3 hours away and they called him to come up, that's how Baron Corbin ended up in the dark match. Paul Wight invited Corbin to come with, Billy Gunn who was producing the show asked Corbin if he wanted to work after they got there.
They all live somewhere in Florida, like baseball players
 
Hell, think I saw some of the results posted of this the other day.
 
They all live somewhere in Florida, like baseball players
A lot of wrestlers do live in Florida, also a ton live in New Jersey, Long Island, Texas, and California. Nigel apparently lives in California, so they called a guy in Florida.
 
Him and Dijak as the Skyscrapers are one of the few things worth seeing in MLW right now.
Is Corbin still a decent worker? I know he's getting up there in age. He was a pretty good in ring worker when I watched him in WWE especially since he was 6'6" or whatever he was. He had some good athletiscm, too. He was a bit strange because physically he never looked great but he obviously had good genetics(NFL, golden gloves, tall etc).
 
Isla Dawn should go over.
 
