Advise to start Strength and Fighting conditioning, but starting at 44

Hi,
I am a 44, Male, Dork with glasses weighing at unhealthy 160lb and no fighting experience. I want to work on conditioning myself, with benchmark being a 125lb amatuer male or 135lb professional female
Over the next two years, a good result will be
- a healthy 190lb frame
- enough ground game to grapple an amatuer male or professional female for 150 seconds without losing breath
- enough striking game to make an amatuer male feel an impact or a professional female feel cautious
- enough stamina to fight or run away with some strikes being absorbed
- reasonable dirty fighting to make some unsavory folks think twice before trying to irritate me
The catch: I drink around 10 pegs a week, and still work partly , although 9 hours a week for training is available, over 6 days
I will lay down plans to the smart and wise in the forum to add their expertise that AI assistant lacks, if the plan does seem reasonable ( I can extend to 30 months)
Please refrain from asking the reason.
