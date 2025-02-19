Advise to start Strength and Fighting conditioning, but starting at 44

shu80 said: I drink around 10 pegs a week, Click to expand...

Have no idea how much that is in the metric system, but in general alcohol is a massive liability to both losing fat and gaining muscle.As for your fitness journey IMHO at the age of 44 it's not necessary to have 'fighting conditioning' unless you actually plan on fighting.Speaking more generally about strength training does endurance or overall muscular asthetics seem more appealing to you?Not knowing that answer yet, you should find workout and nutrition plan that you can perform for the long-term over the course of months and perhaps the two years supposing you're serious about that two year goal.Very good general tips -*3 to 4 workouts a week.*High protein & low sugar meals.*Drink upwards of two liters of water a day.Honestly don't know if its better to have your weekly alcohol consumption within a few hours to have the most potent results with 6.80 days of no alcohol... or spread across the week so its less potent and less of a liability to your results.