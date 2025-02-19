  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Advise to start Strength and Fighting conditioning, but starting at 44

shu80

Hi,

I am a 44, Male, Dork with glasses weighing at unhealthy 160lb and no fighting experience. I want to work on conditioning myself, with benchmark being a 125lb amatuer male or 135lb professional female


Over the next two years, a good result will be
- a healthy 190lb frame
- enough ground game to grapple an amatuer male or professional female for 150 seconds without losing breath
- enough striking game to make an amatuer male feel an impact or a professional female feel cautious
- enough stamina to fight or run away with some strikes being absorbed
- reasonable dirty fighting to make some unsavory folks think twice before trying to irritate me

The catch: I drink around 10 pegs a week, and still work partly , although 9 hours a week for training is available, over 6 days

I will lay down plans to the smart and wise in the forum to add their expertise that AI assistant lacks, if the plan does seem reasonable ( I can extend to 30 months)

Please refrain from asking the reason. :)
 
Here are the tools I believe will assist me

- Muay Thai for a year
[helps me get a good hand eye coordination and also prepares the feet to take and inflict impact]

- Basic wrestling holds and moves (3 months)
[ use my muscle mass if necessary creating maximum effect]

- Three to four attacks and escapes of Judo, Brazillian Jiu Jitsu (1 year)
[helps me get how to fall without losing my composure or what are the stances seemingly favorable but dangerous]

- Fighting cardio exercises for a year
[helps me maintain energy for three 3 minutes rounds as most fights end by that time]

- Getting trained in pactical combat scenarios (3 months)

- Good diet and religious sleep routine
[get rid of artificial rubbish if possible, since alcohol already creates enough waste]

- Proper weight exercises that are minimal but comprehensive, over 2 hours a week
[to train my body for creating and applying resistance]

Am I missing something fundamental in the arsenal, or adding something that is hardly helpful provided the time constraint and age ?
 
Download the juggernaut BJJ app. Do the conditioning recommended and go to town. If you cant train at an mma gym then do hill sprints or HIIT for rounds. Good luck man.
 
Thanks a lot for the cue man :)
I was going at the main index for training in the forum, but in the website all the links are unavailable. I believe I will be adding my progress here over every month starting June, and ask questions if I have a doubt.

The fact that you did not laugh at the goals makes it seems it isattainable.
 
shu80 said:
I drink around 10 pegs a week,
Have no idea how much that is in the metric system, but in general alcohol is a massive liability to both losing fat and gaining muscle.

As for your fitness journey IMHO at the age of 44 it's not necessary to have 'fighting conditioning' unless you actually plan on fighting.

Speaking more generally about strength training does endurance or overall muscular asthetics seem more appealing to you?

Not knowing that answer yet, you should find workout and nutrition plan that you can perform for the long-term over the course of months and perhaps the two years supposing you're serious about that two year goal.

Very good general tips -
*3 to 4 workouts a week.
*High protein & low sugar meals.
*Drink upwards of two liters of water a day.

Honestly don't know if its better to have your weekly alcohol consumption within a few hours to have the most potent results with 6.80 days of no alcohol... or spread across the week so its less potent and less of a liability to your results.
 
Will you join a gym ? What country are you from ?
 
