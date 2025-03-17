advise about private lessons in Thailand

Starting this thread got my r/ profile suspended :| (I also started another thread and woke up next day to see them gone)
The last thread about this was 7 years ago , so starting a new thread and I am not spamming anything.
I am looking to move to Thailand by the summer end (work location is flexible but hours are variable ) for a year soon . I am looking to take private lessons in MT for around 6 months because at my age I can use a customized education to makie sure I am using proper form and avoiding moves that are inapproprate . I am thinking of
- three lessons of 1:30 hours per week (2 with 1 instructor with light sparring and 1 with 1 instructor focussed on light sparring to cross check my progress and fight style)
- three days putting 30 mins doing pad work at leisure time with weight training for 1 more hour without an instructor
Can you please advise on few things ?
- what are disadvantages of private lessons at least in first part of your training ?
- is the routine going to be rigorous for a middle aged man to still work 30 hours a week ?
- can you please recommend some tutors that can assist in the three major cities (I need transportation and robust internet for my work which is a must so I need a big city) ?
- how insulting it is for me to ask the instructors to drop by my condo and do the training at least twice a week in the fitness center PROVIDED I pay them twice and explain my work hours?
The last part is important - I am warry of making disgruntled instructors given there will be other people coming to train in Thailand and they will pay for my impetulence.
