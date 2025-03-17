  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

advise about private lessons in Thailand

shu80

Jan 9, 2024
46
11
Starting this thread got my r/ profile suspended :| (I also started another thread and woke up next day to see them gone)

The last thread about this was 7 years ago , so starting a new thread and I am not spamming anything.

I am looking to move to Thailand by the summer end (work location is flexible but hours are variable ) for a year soon . I am looking to take private lessons in MT for around 6 months because at my age I can use a customized education to makie sure I am using proper form and avoiding moves that are inapproprate :) . I am thinking of

- three lessons of 1:30 hours per week (2 with 1 instructor with light sparring and 1 with 1 instructor focussed on light sparring to cross check my progress and fight style)
- three days putting 30 mins doing pad work at leisure time with weight training for 1 more hour without an instructor

Can you please advise on few things ?

- what are disadvantages of private lessons at least in first part of your training ?
- is the routine going to be rigorous for a middle aged man to still work 30 hours a week ?
- can you please recommend some tutors that can assist in the three major cities (I need transportation and robust internet for my work which is a must so I need a big city) ?
- how insulting it is for me to ask the instructors to drop by my condo and do the training at least twice a week in the fitness center PROVIDED I pay them twice and explain my work hours?

The last part is important - I am warry of making disgruntled instructors given there will be other people coming to train in Thailand and they will pay for my impetulence.
 
Why private lessons and not normal classes at a gym ?
 
I wouldnt start just exclusively doing private lessons. You can oly absorb so much information at once when you start something anyway. You can do group classes and do like a private section a week for the first month you're there.

As for your other questions

There are many digital nomads in Thailand, so finding a place to work isnt that hard. I spent a month in Phuket last year and it was fine. Not a lot of great cafes for that type of stuff in the part of Phuket I was in, but certainly could find internet. Bangkok and Chiang Mai have a lot of places you can work as they are proper cities.

I dont know what you mean by transportation. In Bangkok you can get around using its metro line. The other cities are not well connected and you will have to take a grab (their uber). If you drive, then you can do that too of course, its not expensive to get a scooter or whatever. I never drove in Bangkok and got around very easily. Phuket I needed to use a grab, which is not expensive by developed country standards.

If you're asking if doing three days of Muay Thai per week is too much for a middle aged man, then no, it is not. You'll be able to do that and lift weights...at least if you cant, it isn't because of your age.

Though it's rather ambitious to start off with that much if you never trained before.
 
Would it be wiser to be in a great shape before arriving to Thailande ?

What's the point of training in Thailand if it's not to train like a thai, twice a days, and living the dream. If you are not aiming to compete that's something else.

Train Muay-thai 3 times a week and train conditiong 3 times a week, and sunday will be rest day. Warm-up for 30 minutes and train for 90 minutes for each session. One day muay thai, one day conditioning (abs, calistenics, gym weights)

I don't know what to advise you, just find what's work-out for you and enjoy life in Thailand.
 
Why private lessons and not normal classes at a gym ?
Because my time will vary even within a span of a week.
The first 6 months I can do with a dedicated eye to correct my form to prevent stupid muscle pulls.
 
I wouldnt start just exclusively doing private lessons. You can oly absorb so much information at once when you start something anyway. You can do group classes and do like a private section a week for the first month you're there.

There are many digital nomads in Thailand, so finding a place to work isnt that hard. I spent a month in Phuket last year and it was fine. Not a lot of great cafes for that type of stuff in the part of Phuket I was in, but certainly could find internet. Bangkok and Chiang Mai have a lot of places you can work as they are proper cities.

I dont know what you mean by transportation. In Bangkok you can get around using its metro line. The other cities are not well connected and you will have to take a grab (their uber). If you drive, then you can do that too of course, its not expensive to get a scooter or whatever. I never drove in Bangkok and got around very easily. Phuket I needed to use a grab, which is not expensive by developed country standards.

If you're asking if doing three days of Muay Thai per week is too much for a middle aged man, then no, it is not. You'll be able to do that and lift weights...at least if you cant, it isn't because of your age.

Though it's rather ambitious to start off with that much if you never trained before.
If I asked a basic question that means I am complete noob :) I knew it was ambitious but wanted some confirmation that it was still possible.

I am glad to know the metro service is reliable in Bangkok. I had problems with bus in LA and metro was pretty unsavory company around.

I want to start with private lessons to get the basic form correct and get my very own weaknesses monitored more carefully. Also, I will prefer to have an arrangement with the trainer so that if I have to cancel a class in the morning and reschedule in evening or next day, I am able to do that because private lessons pay more and it will be doable.
I am not sure of my schedule for first 6 months so the 3 days and time will be little unpredictable although not very variable.

Once I am in a more consistent schedule, and also can know how to move and hit more confidently on my own, i can move to group lessons in a schedule that will stay similar for at least 3 more months.
 
Would it be wiser to be in a great shape before arriving to Thailande ?

What's the point of training in Thailand if it's not to train like a thai, twice a days, and living the dream. If you are not aiming to compete that's something else.

Train Muay-thai 3 times a week and train conditiong 3 times a week, and sunday will be rest day. Warm-up for 30 minutes and train for 90 minutes for each session. One day muay thai, one day conditioning (abs, calistenics, gym weights)

I don't know what to advise you, just find what's work-out for you and enjoy life in Thailand.
Thanks for the very nice model and believe me it is similar to what I had in mind. Although
- I am unsure of the times and dates I will be available for Muay Thai
- I am planning first 3 months to make it 30 mins and 60 mins and then add 30 mins once I am in better condition to continue.

and I definitely plan to get in a more straight and less ropund shape before going there. :)
 
Apologies for delayed asnwers. I will be out of home for weekend.
 
