advise about private lessons in Thailand

I wouldnt start just exclusively doing private lessons. You can oly absorb so much information at once when you start something anyway. You can do group classes and do like a private section a week for the first month you're there.



As for your other questions



There are many digital nomads in Thailand, so finding a place to work isnt that hard. I spent a month in Phuket last year and it was fine. Not a lot of great cafes for that type of stuff in the part of Phuket I was in, but certainly could find internet. Bangkok and Chiang Mai have a lot of places you can work as they are proper cities.



I dont know what you mean by transportation. In Bangkok you can get around using its metro line. The other cities are not well connected and you will have to take a grab (their uber). If you drive, then you can do that too of course, its not expensive to get a scooter or whatever. I never drove in Bangkok and got around very easily. Phuket I needed to use a grab, which is not expensive by developed country standards.



If you're asking if doing three days of Muay Thai per week is too much for a middle aged man, then no, it is not. You'll be able to do that and lift weights...at least if you cant, it isn't because of your age.



Though it's rather ambitious to start off with that much if you never trained before.