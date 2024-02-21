Advice you would give to a man in his late 20's?

Late 20s is so much younger than you realize. If you want to change careers, go back to school, start a trendy new drug addiction, learn a skill, chase some dream... it's definitely not too late to start.



If you haven't yet, set up a 401k now, and save 10% of every paycheck in a savings account. Set it up to automatically deduct on payday so you can get used to living on 90% of your takehome. You may already be doing both of these things, but a lot of young people I know have nothing put away.



Learn to cook, fix basic stuff around a house, accept rejection without taking it personally, and say unpleasant things if they need to be said. These are the 4 things that I see people younger than me struggling with.



It's easier to stay in shape than to get in shape as you age. Make sure to strech. Start good sustainable dietary habits now.



Take care of your skin. By the time you realize you're starting to look old, it's too late to rewind the clock, and unless you have great genes, you're going to age faster than your wife/gf who moisturizes.



At the risk of sounding like Tony Robbins... You're going to wake up soon and be middle aged, so whatever you want to get out of life, chase it now and do so aggressively. You can plan to do stuff tomorrow, but tomorrow never gets here. Start today.