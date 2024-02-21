Advice you would give to a man in his late 20's?

Looking for advice for a better future. What are some things you wish or would want to advise to someone in there late 20's? Been focusing on self improvement.
 
Just keep on going, you got nothing to lose.
 
If you aren't saying in shape or working out regularly, make sure you start now. Cause if you let yourself go too long it'll be way harder to get back into shape later in life. Even if you think you're too busy, you can always carve out at least 30 minutes a day to exercise... and for the love of God watch what you eat too.
 
If you really want something for the future,
you have to start working on it now.
27 year old here ... that's certainly the plan.
Rough upbringing but want to do better without using my past as a crutch. Having a better life starts with better choices... unlikely to have kids but do want them.
 
In what sense and in doing such?
Don't save your money like some boring bean counter for retirement. You could die at 60, or be in a wheel chair, who knows........ Enjoy yourself now, while you have your health and your youth.
 
Late 20s is so much younger than you realize. If you want to change careers, go back to school, start a trendy new drug addiction, learn a skill, chase some dream... it's definitely not too late to start.

If you haven't yet, set up a 401k now, and save 10% of every paycheck in a savings account. Set it up to automatically deduct on payday so you can get used to living on 90% of your takehome. You may already be doing both of these things, but a lot of young people I know have nothing put away.

Learn to cook, fix basic stuff around a house, accept rejection without taking it personally, and say unpleasant things if they need to be said. These are the 4 things that I see people younger than me struggling with.

It's easier to stay in shape than to get in shape as you age. Make sure to strech. Start good sustainable dietary habits now.

Take care of your skin. By the time you realize you're starting to look old, it's too late to rewind the clock, and unless you have great genes, you're going to age faster than your wife/gf who moisturizes.

At the risk of sounding like Tony Robbins... You're going to wake up soon and be middle aged, so whatever you want to get out of life, chase it now and do so aggressively. You can plan to do stuff tomorrow, but tomorrow never gets here. Start today.
 
Take risks now, as you won't be able to as easily later in life. Be entrepreneurial, go against the grain, make risky investments, etc.
 
Great advice.
 
If you are going through something tough
Keep going

Enjoy ALL the parts of the journey, don't lose yourself in yesterday or tomorrow.
 
