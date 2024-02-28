Advanced elbow arthritis - cortizone shots, surgery, etc.

So I'm 43 years old. Did jiu jitsu off and on for a few years from 2005 - 2013. Since then most of my training has been either bodyweight, or kettlebell workouts. Don't lift heavy at all, really. I don't remember having any particular injury to my left elbow (probably had it bent a few times doing BJJ but nothing particularly memorable), but it's been hurting for long time now. I'll say 10 years.

I finally went to the Ortho, got an X-Ray and MRI. They told me that I have "very advanced" arthritis for my age. The surgeon offered me a cortizone shot. He also discussed some surgical options. One of those was to remove the radial head in the elbow joint and replace it with some kind of cap. However, he didn't seem particularly enthusiastic about this. He didn't really elaborate why not, but I got the impression it's not a super effective method of dealing with it. He also referred me to another surgeon who does a bone-grafting procedure, but said that "he may not want to do that." Again, didn't elaborate further.

I was kind of left with more questions than answers after this appointment. I figure I'll talk to the other surgeon and see what he has to say. Just wondering if anyone has experience with cortizone shots, particularly if you're getting them repeatedly? I feel like I've heard some negative things about them, but was curious to hear some real-life Sherbro experiences. I know they don't heal they injury and just mask the pain. Not sure if that's worthwhile, or if it would just encourage me to beat up the elbow even worse.
 
RIP bro

For the pain,
Just drink more booze and you'll be fine.

But don't quote me on that
Im no doctor.
 
Get a robot arm as a replacement

For real though, go see a non surgical sports ortho. Also apply heat on it regularly. Squat university on YouTube is also a great resource
 
I haven't had to deal with serious issues with arthritis. My left knee can be problematic after years of playing tennis. What I found is I can improve the knee through diet change and light strength training.

Don't know if it would be a help but I recently read a health book about avoiding nightshades ( potatoes, tomatoes, tobacco, etc). The book had a mention about a study that found a 90% plus improvement in arthritis symptoms in those that avoided eating those foods. The book ~

Nightshade Free Pain Free!​


 
