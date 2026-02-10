F1980
I just saw this movie. It's pretty good and flew under the radar
It's based on a true story about a wife pushing her husband to keep doing overtime so they can afford to buy her stuff and also so she can have time to bang some dude while her husband is not home
One day, the husband decided to come home early to surprise his wife with flowers, only to see her banging some guy on their bed, then he goes berserk.
18+ trailer
