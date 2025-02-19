  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Adsvise to start Strength and Fighting conditioning, but starting at 44

shu80

Jan 9, 2024
1
0
Hi,

I am a 44, Male, Dork with glasses weighing at unhealthy 160lb and no fighting experience. I want to work on conditioning myself, with benchmark being a 125lb amatuer male or 135lb professional female


Over the next two years, a good result will be
- a healthy 190lb frame
- enough ground game to grapple an amatuer male or professional female for 150 seconds without losing breath
- enough striking game to make an amatuer male feel an impact or a professional female feel cautious
- enough stamina to fight or run away with some strikes being absorbed
- reasonable dirty fighting to make some unsavory folks think twice before trying to irritate me

The catch: I drink around 10 pegs a week, and still work partly , although 9 hours a week for training is available, over 6 days

I will lay down plans to the smart and wise in the forum to add their expertise that AI assistant lacks, if the plan does seem reasonable ( I can extend to 30 months)

Please refrain from asking the reason. :)
 
Download the juggernaut BJJ app. Do the conditioning recommended and go to town. If you cant train at an mma gym then do hill sprints or HIIT for rounds. Good luck man.
 
