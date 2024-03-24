News Adrian Yanez vs Vinicius Salvador set for May 18th

Yanez and Jamal Hill have some of the nicest hands in MMA (not Jamal's hand tattoos).
 
GrantB13 said:
As soon as I started actively liking Yanez he gets finished twice in a row lol. Hopefully he can bounce back. His hand speed is nice to watch.
And he's getting finished standing. Word is he can't wrestle to save his life and that his gym doesn't have a wrestling coach or wrestlers to work with. Raufeon Stots was talking about this and I don't doubt it. There's so many super talented prospects in and out of the UFC at 135lbs, Yanez turned out not to be one.
 
Lol wtf. That guy is one of the worst fighters in the UFC. Dude also thinks he is Anderson Silva, showboating while having his back to the cage. They really want Yanez to rebound.
 
I need Adrian to get his shit together and start climbing the ladder again. Also, learn how to check leg kicks.
 
Yes, I am the one vote picking the huge underdog. TBH, I just think Yanez is shot now, and will get caught with something stupid. I actually hope I'm wrong, as I think Yanez has/had a higher ceiling than Vinicius Salvador but I'll take a shot on the stupid thing happening.
 
Yanez should check kicks instead of catching them.
 
