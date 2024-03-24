GrantB13 said: As soon as I started actively liking Yanez he gets finished twice in a row lol. Hopefully he can bounce back. His hand speed is nice to watch. Click to expand...

And he's getting finished standing. Word is he can't wrestle to save his life and that his gym doesn't have a wrestling coach or wrestlers to work with. Raufeon Stots was talking about this and I don't doubt it. There's so many super talented prospects in and out of the UFC at 135lbs, Yanez turned out not to be one.