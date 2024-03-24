And he's getting finished standing. Word is he can't wrestle to save his life and that his gym doesn't have a wrestling coach or wrestlers to work with. Raufeon Stots was talking about this and I don't doubt it. There's so many super talented prospects in and out of the UFC at 135lbs, Yanez turned out not to be one.
Yes, I am the one vote picking the huge underdog. TBH, I just think Yanez is shot now, and will get caught with something stupid. I actually hope I'm wrong, as I think Yanez has/had a higher ceiling than Vinicius Salvador but I'll take a shot on the stupid thing happening.