Now this based on only my personal experiences and anecdotes. I used to not have any thoughts about adoptees and if anything, if I were a poor kid from Asia or Africa, getting adopted by rich white people in a western country would sound like a sweet deal. That is until I started to meet adoptees. I met quite a few adoptees throughout my life, most of them being from a different race/country than their adopted parents, and pretty much all of them seemed to display severe mental issues. Emotionally volatile, angry, depressed, with extreme confusion about their identity. Most of the adoptees I met were in Asia, where they were there to try to find their biological mother and hopefully seek some sort of closure. And lot of them to me seemed lost and also bat shit crazy for a lack of a better term. Pretty much every adoptee I've hung out with at some point would have emotional outbursts or start fights. I could provide some stories but then this post would be way too long.



It makes sense in a way. The thought of your own biological mother "abandoning" you and realizing your parents who raised you aren't really your parents must throw a lot of people into turmoil regarding their identity. They don't know where they belong, they may think they're so inherently unlovable that their own mothers abandoned them, etc. That could mess up a lot of people.



The counter argument to myself is that everybody has their own issues, after all there are plenty of bat shit crazy people who are from "normal" homes. But it's the ratio and intensity of volatility I've seen with adoptees that brings me to this hypothesis. I don't mean to sound callous and it's not their fault, but my experiences with them make me more cautious when I find out someone's been adopted.



My brief google search says adoptees have a higher rate of mental health issues, so there's some statistical data to back my observations up.



It made me wonder if adopting is truly a good for the kids. Getting a kid from a poor country and giving him/her a much better chance at life, at least materially, sounds like a lofty idea but that you could be damning that kid with mental issues. Is it better to live in a materially better environment and have abandonment issues and depression, or be desperately poor and starving but feel like you belong somewhere? If you're going to adopt, I think it would better to adopt a kid who looks more like you and pretend that you're their biological parent.



TLDR

1. Do you think adoptees have more mental issues than people in general?

2. Have you had experience interacting with adoptees?