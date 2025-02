It says private video ? Anyway the first championship I entered in NY and the first match some huge guy huge muscles went against this fat normal looking guy ( he was a champion of Ohio ) the other guy was a newbie he won some small tournament but everyone thought he was going to win this was in a place where sound echoes and his arm snapped it sounded like a huge branch breaking and my family asked if I was still going to do the tournament I said he’ll yea….I ended up winning my weight class ,I’ve seen arm breaks about 3 times so they do happen but not often .