Adesanya's physique change since his last fight

“I feel stronger, I feel younger,” Adesanya said. “I feel more elasticity in my tendons. (Laughs) I feel like a young Springbok. We did testing before the camp started, and then did testing again mid-camp to see where we were at – and the numbers were well up. Basically, my coaches tell me to jump and I say ‘how high’. And you do that enough times, you get jacked. But still, with the weight cut, I’m on track.”