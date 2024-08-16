Adesanya's physique change since his last fight

S

Same nutritionist as Belal?


“I feel stronger, I feel younger,” Adesanya said. “I feel more elasticity in my tendons. (Laughs) I feel like a young Springbok. We did testing before the camp started, and then did testing again mid-camp to see where we were at – and the numbers were well up. Basically, my coaches tell me to jump and I say ‘how high’. And you do that enough times, you get jacked. But still, with the weight cut, I’m on track.”
Makes sense to bulk up for DDP. It will come in handy as long as he maintains his speed and agility, which I believe he will.

Also in b4 something about Izzys tits.
 
You can still see the remnants of gyno on his right titty in both pics
 
I like them both, not sure who to root for. It looks like Izzy is serious.
 
