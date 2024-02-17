



For UFC 300, the primary fight to headline seems to be Adesanya vs du Plessis. Can you give us the latest on that, and why haven't they announced this fight?



"I can say that we're ready to fight. Israel is ready to fight. He has been in camp, and we answered that call. And ever since "can you be ready for this?", and we assessed it because Israel is coming off an injury, we assessed everything and put it together and we decided as a team that, yeah, let's get into camp... Let's come back a little earlier at some risk. Some proper risk. And you know, there's a strong possibility that this fight could happen on this date, so let's act as if we are fighting on that date. So we are ready to go."



"More importantly, we don't wanna be that guy, or the team that lets down this company that's given us so much. And we don't wanna let down fans out there. This is the biggest event in UFC history. If it means Israel is having to push his schedule and double down on his rehab and get better, we're just not willing to be the guy that will disappoint the world and the company if they need us. We are just not going to do that... That would be more detrimental for us moving forward than it would help us, so that's just as big of a factor in our decision as well."



Do you think the same can be said for all parties in the equation, at the moment?



"I'm only speaking for our party, but you know that that has been our decision and we're sticking with it."



Dricus says that people who think he looks akward are going to learn that this style is the next evolution of MMA. Can you appreciate where he's coming from, or do you think he has

just not faced the right guy to exploit the holes of this said style?



"First of all, his style is not unique, okay? I have about 60 - 70 professional fighters, so what you learn on the sport is that when a good coach will take all of the good attributes of a fighter, and he'll shape that fighter's game around those attributes. And if one of your attributes is that you're a bit akward, and you don't punch conventionally or kick conventionally, having a bit of an off-beat rythm and timing, then you take that and refine it. I have many fighters in my gym that fight almost identically like him, because you understand that there's great benefits to that. What's unique is that he's managed to make that kind of style get to the top of the world. But you have to believe that every style, every individual has weaknesses... and that's what the games about, that's the interesting part of the game."