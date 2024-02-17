Media Adesanya's coach: We accepted DDP fight despite proper risk (injury), because don't wanna let the world down

For UFC 300, the primary fight to headline seems to be Adesanya vs du Plessis. Can you give us the latest on that, and why haven't they announced this fight?

"I can say that we're ready to fight. Israel is ready to fight. He has been in camp, and we answered that call. And ever since "can you be ready for this?", and we assessed it because Israel is coming off an injury, we assessed everything and put it together and we decided as a team that, yeah, let's get into camp... Let's come back a little earlier at some risk. Some proper risk. And you know, there's a strong possibility that this fight could happen on this date, so let's act as if we are fighting on that date. So we are ready to go."

"More importantly, we don't wanna be that guy, or the team that lets down this company that's given us so much. And we don't wanna let down fans out there. This is the biggest event in UFC history. If it means Israel is having to push his schedule and double down on his rehab and get better, we're just not willing to be the guy that will disappoint the world and the company if they need us. We are just not going to do that... That would be more detrimental for us moving forward than it would help us, so that's just as big of a factor in our decision as well."

Do you think the same can be said for all parties in the equation, at the moment?

"I'm only speaking for our party, but you know that that has been our decision and we're sticking with it."

Dricus says that people who think he looks akward are going to learn that this style is the next evolution of MMA. Can you appreciate where he's coming from, or do you think he has
just not faced the right guy to exploit the holes of this said style?

"First of all, his style is not unique, okay? I have about 60 - 70 professional fighters, so what you learn on the sport is that when a good coach will take all of the good attributes of a fighter, and he'll shape that fighter's game around those attributes. And if one of your attributes is that you're a bit akward, and you don't punch conventionally or kick conventionally, having a bit of an off-beat rythm and timing, then you take that and refine it. I have many fighters in my gym that fight almost identically like him, because you understand that there's great benefits to that. What's unique is that he's managed to make that kind of style get to the top of the world. But you have to believe that every style, every individual has weaknesses... and that's what the games about, that's the interesting part of the game."
 
One thing I respect about Izzy is his activeness and willing to fight anyone anytime anywhere
Very true, agreed. I don't really like his personality and a lot of the things he says, but he is real champion and true fighter, he always wants to actually fight. Even when he was champion he was constantly defending the belt and not looking to come up with these "mysterious" injuries and contract problems as to why he can't fight and defend the belt. We've had so many inactive champions in the last 5 years. We get like 1 HW title fight every 18 months, its beyond ridiculous.

He's had over 80 kickboxing fights, and nearly 30 MMA fights and shows no signs of slowing down, he always wants to fight. I respect him a lot for that.. and at the end of the day we are here to watch fights, not constant interviews and constant tweets. Others MWs like Costa and Khamzat for example just bore me beyond belief, 99% talking and 1% actual fighting, ZZzzzzzzz.
 
Even when he was champion he was constantly defending the belt and not looking to come up with these "mysterious" injuries and contract problems as to why he can't fight and defend the belt.
Plus he never went for the classic cop-out of trying to dictate whether a contender is worthy of a title shot or not.
High risk low reward fighters like Romero and Poatan would be easily sidestepped by any other champion due to their records at the time, but Adesanya actively sought them out.

Despite rooting against him in most of his matchups, he is an excellent champion.
 
UFC would be stupid to have this for 300 and not a South Africa event
 
I agree with the gentleman above me. Adesanya is a true champion and competitor. The fire burns deep in his belly. WAR Izzy.
 
Translation: we want the money while we can get some. We will let you down after the fight with some excuses already in the works.
 
UFC would be stupid to have this for 300 and not a South Africa event
UFC has never held a card in Africa. They might have the opportunity now to try to put it together but they also had that chance when they had Ngannou, Izzy, and Usman as champs. There would be tons of behind the scenes problems with making it happen. I think DDP is a bit delusional if he's going to hold out thinking UFC is actually going to do it. Would be great if they can put this fight together for 300.
 
"because don't want to let world down"

fuck off with this BS
 
