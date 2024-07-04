motivman said: ..and not go down. Is this because Alex was a middleweight? Can he take the left hook from LHW Alex? Click to expand...

I think Alex is still evolving as an MMA fighter.I think he is developing a style that uniquely suits his body type + strengths/weaknesses.Even though he got caught by Izzy, by getting over-anxious, he was beating the absolute ship out of Adesanya the majority the fight.Landed 60+ percent of his punches, and 2-1 over Izzy. It was the biggest lead Alex ever had over Izzy.At light heavyweight, Alex was tentative with Jan and tentative with Jiri, but caught Jiri.He absolutely annihilated Hill, any absolutely annihilated Procházka the second time.If you watch his first LHW fights with Jan and Jiri, he was holding back.Against Hill and against Jiri II, Alex was throwing with a vengeance.Adesanya is known for his speed and reflexes — and generally fighters, as they age, lose a little bit of their speed and the reflexes — which is when they start going downhill. (Witness the Strickland fight.)Right now, at this stage in both of their careers, Israel Adesanya has no chance to beat Alex Pereira at LHW.He would be embarrassed and brutally KO'd.