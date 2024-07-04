  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Adesanya The ONLY fighter able to take a clean left Hook from Alex in MMA...

motivman

White Belt
Aug 18, 2019
54
96
..and not go down. Is this because Alex was a middleweight? Can he take the left hook from LHW Alex?
 
He was hurt but still seeing the shots and rolling with them. The one he didn't see was in glory and it laid him out cold.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Adesanya has a good chin. I hate to break it to the haters, lol.
Yeah Sean hit him with an absolutely picture perfect right hand. The sound from that connection was nasty. Then he followed up with about 2 dozen hooks upside Izzy's head, and still couldn't put him out.

Adesanya can definitely take a shot.
 
motivman said:
..and not go down. Is this because Alex was a middleweight? Can he take the left hook from LHW Alex?
I think Alex is still evolving as an MMA fighter.

I think he is developing a style that uniquely suits his body type + strengths/weaknesses.

Even though he got caught by Izzy, by getting over-anxious, he was beating the absolute ship out of Adesanya the majority the fight.
Landed 60+ percent of his punches, and 2-1 over Izzy. It was the biggest lead Alex ever had over Izzy.

At light heavyweight, Alex was tentative with Jan and tentative with Jiri, but caught Jiri.

He absolutely annihilated Hill, any absolutely annihilated Procházka the second time.

If you watch his first LHW fights with Jan and Jiri, he was holding back.

Against Hill and against Jiri II, Alex was throwing with a vengeance.

Adesanya is known for his speed and reflexes — and generally fighters, as they age, lose a little bit of their speed and the reflexes — which is when they start going downhill. (Witness the Strickland fight.)

Right now, at this stage in both of their careers, Israel Adesanya has no chance to beat Alex Pereira at LHW.
He would be embarrassed and brutally KO'd.
 
Poatan was the only person to put Izzy away across his entire career. Adesanya has a block head. We've seen him wobbled by Sean overhand and Gastellum high kick (who immediately shot for a takedown LOL KELVIN YOU'RE AWFUL) and finished by Poatan. Any other instances of him being hurt that come to mind?
 
The only one to send him to the shadowrealm
 
Felt like the kind of thread that would have a gif of the punch in question.

Sadly I was wrong.
 
Love him or hate him, Izzy has an underrated chin and a ton of heart. The Alex and Kelvin fights prove that. And the shot that Strickland landed on Izzy was as clean as it gets, and Izzy literally gave the ref the thumbs up while eating a barrage of punches.
 
