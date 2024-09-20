Adesanya spends millions buying food for Nigerians

"ISRAEL Adesanya spends over 5 million (naira) at a super market in Nigeria buying things for his people.

He paid for everyone that was in the supermarket at the moment.

He revealed that when he lost the match, Nigerians still showed him so much love and it's only right he gives back to the community.

Israel went there without any body guard, without any driver. He just doesn't like that Israel doesn't like anything that involves looking down on others or carrying shoulders..

Kudos to him... 💯👑🫡

Adesanya is the Nigerian prince that wants to give you $10 million via email
 
thats like 3000 bucks. dana white spend more than that on fake snow
 
Ya so ..


The average monthly Nigerian income is $124 USD ...izzy spent 6 times that in one day helping people in need....that would be half someones yearly salary spent in a day....
 
And yet there are haters…

Typical Sherdog.
Don’t change.
 
They're his people again now? I thought he was Chinese.
 
