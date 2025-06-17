Media Adesanya says he hates Buckley; Buckley responds and goes full racist on DDP

Adesanya cusses Buckley out, expressing his hate for the guy. Buckley tells him to hate the “farmer” and throws the #hatetheboern***a, and makes a comment about Israel being from China or Africa.

For those of you that don’t know, Boer is a slur used against White South Africans that are farmers mix that in with the N word and it’s pretty racist.

For those that think it’s not a big deal, he hashtagged it, which means he asking other people to repost and spread the message.

You realize he hashtagged a comment saying to directly hate on a demographic group, replace the word “boer” with any other demographic, and you see how racist that crap is?

I was a fan of Buckley but his unwarranted racist comment towards DDP and turning it into a hashtag for other people to racially attack DDP is disgusting. He’s a immature brat.



 
damn, wonder what would happen if the roles were reversed and DDP dropped a slur on Buckley, something tells me the reactions would be very different, but thats just a guess

It shouldn't be allowed or condoned no matter who you are
 
lol it’s not that serious sherbro
 
Buckley was calling for not crossing the line and using racial slurs just a few months ago and asking people to hold fighters accountable that do.

He gonna start a racist hashtag really? He’s already got hundreds of people reposting that hashtag which is a racist slur against White South Africans. Even if it’s for humor, it’s not cool to try to get a ton of people to tag that on X.

www.homeoffight.com

Joaquin Buckely Speaks Out on Recent Racism - Home of Fight

After some recent racist tweets from Conor McGregor & Marvin Vettori, UFC's Joaquin Buckley had quite the reaction to the slander. READ MORE:
www.homeoffight.com www.homeoffight.com

 
Stop trying to make this more than what it is, troll.
 
It is worse, Colby never tried to make other people repost the racist things he said. Buckley randomly goes racist and decides to hashtag it, getting a bunch of people to repost that garbage.
 
Really what is it then? It’s not Buckley being an immature brat and saying racist crap and encouraging others to repeat what he said? Go look at his X replies to that hashtag and see what kind of crap this started.

He also said months ago that you don’t cross lines and use racial slurs, he asked for people to be held accountable that do. He asked Cormier to call out Mcgregor over his insensitive language towards Dagestanis, and look at his crap towards white south africans
 
No, I'm not looking at Twitter and I don't care what the retards replying have to say. It's just two black dudes talking shit to each other. Get a life.
 
I don’t know man. Doesn’t this count as “freedom of speech?” Let’s see what the responses here are. But what I’d find even more interesting is to see how people feel about this versus the white lady who used a slur toward the child at that park in Minnesota. The general consensus on that was “free speech” and they made a Go Fund Me for her.
 
No, it’s not two black dudes talking to each other. It’s one guy chilling on a couch talking shit, and then it’s the other guy posting racist shit talk in a public forum to someone that wasn’t even part of the shit talk.

Buckley is actually encouraging others to be racist.
 
Free speech means the government can’t jail you for saying racist crap, it doesn’t mean people can’t criticize you for saying racist crap.
 
At least Izzy repeatedly acknowledges he is just a hater. I think all of us can relate -- there's a few fighters we just dislike for whatever random illogical reason.
 
That #hatetheboer is pretty stupid in the context. Farmers do get killed in SA over that shit, even if the numbers are inflated in the media. It's more serious than getting upset over words.
 
It is what it is. People say the n-word on the internet all the time now and no one cares. 2025 isn’t the time to suddenly start getting sensitive, now that the shoe is on the other foot.
 
I mean if he didn’t hashtag it, I wouldn’t get nearly as annoyed/angry, but hashtagging it is just unacceptable, you are going to bring the racists out, I mean why would you hashtag to hate any specific demographic group of people as a joke, it’s dumb as shit.
 
Buckley gets punched in the head for a living. Who are you to say he's "encouraging others to be racist"? He's just talking shit. Smarten up.
 
