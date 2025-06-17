koa pomaikai
Adesanya cusses Buckley out, expressing his hate for the guy. Buckley tells him to hate the “farmer” and throws the #hatetheboern***a, and makes a comment about Israel being from China or Africa.
For those of you that don’t know, Boer is a slur used against White South Africans that are farmers mix that in with the N word and it’s pretty racist.
For those that think it’s not a big deal, he hashtagged it, which means he asking other people to repost and spread the message.
You realize he hashtagged a comment saying to directly hate on a demographic group, replace the word “boer” with any other demographic, and you see how racist that crap is?
I was a fan of Buckley but his unwarranted racist comment towards DDP and turning it into a hashtag for other people to racially attack DDP is disgusting. He’s a immature brat.
