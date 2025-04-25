Adesanya meets Goggins

Came to post exactly this

I didn't watch but I pretty much was introduced to Goggins on the Rogan podcast many years ago when i still listened.

I am out of the loop, why is he hated now?

He's a self confessed nut case, his ability to push his body into breaking, putting his heart at risk, mangling his feet etc., it's awesome to watch and to be inspired by, but I would think most everyone including pro athletes know that it isn't a recipe for success in sport, it's an amazing story about a fat slob who got his life together in a very difficult way despite a shitty childhood and feeling lost in life.

If he's decided he needs to coach, ya i get the hate, his method is just madness, but as a stand alone human he seems spectacular from a distance.

When I heard him he just talked about his struggle and overcoming it. Has he decided to talk politics or something now that has people so divided on him?
 
That looks like a big ass hotel or something but I heard Goggins has a fucking compound so I guess that's his place. Damn son!
 
He just appeals to teenagers who barely started lifting weights or divorced dads in their 40s trying to reclaim their glory days.
 
Seems like Goggins' way of training and pushing to extremes is an easy for an older fighter to further injure themselves.
 
Some people hate what they can't do *shrug*
 
He just appeals to teenagers who barely started lifting weights or divorced dads in their 40s trying to reclaim their glory days.
It sounds like you’re a grown man that doesn’t care too much about what other people say or do.. Oh wait, that’s not it. You sound butthurt! Why, though? He’s doing his thing, telling people that they can change the course of their lives if they want. He doesn’t expect you to give shit. He’s got a good story.

So why does it sting?
 
