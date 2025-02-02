  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Adesanya is about to suffer one of the worst downfalls in UFC history isn't he?

I'm talking like Cody garbrandt, Renan Barao level bad. He's getting his ass kicked by guys who are beating him at his own style, it's not even like it's a bunch of high level grapplers who he never faced before that are exposing some flaws that no one could ever take advantage of before. No these guys are literally kicking his ass on the feet. The sad thing is I don't even think it's a matter of him being exposed and that he was never really as good as people thought before. Adesanya was really an atg level fighter at his peak. There's no way he could do what he did to fighters like Alex, yoel, Whitaker and others if he wasn't. I think he's lost just a bit of speed but his style was so dependent on it it's made a significant difference.
 
It's looking really bad for him. People like to point out he looked good today, and indeed he looked good against DDP as well. However, losing 4/5 is an unambiguous trend that shows the guy is slowing down, his reaction time is not what it used to be, and his capacity to sustain damage and recover isn't what it was.
 
It starts somewhere, he was doing ok tho, probably on every recent loss.
 
He isn’t at that level anymore. Time for a step down probably a 8-10 ranked guy. Maybe even a guy outside the top 10.
 
Years and years of the next best guy in the division (Whittaker) being a very favorable matchup for him and the other top contenders being guys like Vettori, Costa and Cannonier sort seems to be painting the picture that the MW division was just really weak before the new crops come in and taken hold.
 
As a very active champ, he made a lot of money. He was the face of the org for a cpl years. Got a big contract. Got a very nice push, including the free TS at LHW.

I think he should bow out. He is not who he was. I have no love for him. But, imo he should retire, now. He has so MANY combined combat miles on his body.

In a few short years. He put his name solidly as number 2, All Time in MW UFC history. But imo, a clear couple of steps below Silva, in their primes.

Take your millions and retire. It will not get any better in the Octagon. Why take that possible damage? He’s clearly never getting the MW belt back.

As always, though, imo.

It’s his career, body/health, etc.

Therefore, it’s his call.
 
Nah, he'll retire before taking too many losses. Doesn't need the paychecks. Has other options.
I could see him retiring if he loses his next fight.
 
Nobody will be as bad as Henan
He looked good against Dricus
 
Hopefully he takes an easy fight and then retire.

Feed him with Gaste Gastelum.
 
Huge fan but he should retire who tf is he going to fight? Vettori for the third time? He gets destroyed by anyone in the MW top 10-15
 
It's crazy that he got his belt back from Alex in April 2023. That wasn't even that long ago. After that it was hard to imagine him losing a round to Strickland, DDP, or Imavov, yet he goes and gets finished by all 3 of them in a row lol.
 
