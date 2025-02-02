Adesanya is about to suffer one of the worst downfalls in UFC history isn't he?

I'm talking like Cody garbrandt, Renan Barao level bad. He's getting his ass kicked by guys who are beating him at his own style, it's not even like it's a bunch of high level grapplers who he never faced before that are exposing some flaws that no one could ever take advantage of before. No these guys are literally kicking his ass on the feet. The sad thing is I don't even think it's a matter of him being exposed and that he was never really as good as people thought before. Adesanya was really an atg level fighter at his peak. There's no way he could do what he did to fighters like Alex, yoel, Whitaker and others if he wasn't. I think he's lost just a bit of speed but his style was so dependent on it it's made a significant difference.