



"I haven't mastered the game yet, I'm still learning every day. Even right now, we're working on my jab 'cause I'm changing it up now. There's so much footage of me for people to watch,

there are smart coaches who can game plan. My jab was vicious, still is, but I'm just bringing that back more. I'm tuning it up again, so it's constant evolution, constant learning. In my

grappling as well, and I want to show it off. I do want to show it off in the cage now. I did a little bit in my fight with Alex in New York, but I want to do it more."



So you still got these things you want to do?



"Fuck yeah. Fuck the belts and all that, now it's more about highlights. Again, I had a lackluster performance against Romero because he didn't want to engage. So people were like

"oh, fuck him!" After that fight people were talking shit like all "this and that and he's a boring fighter" and it's weird. I see it now, they just forget. They forget and I'm like "bro, I gave you

so much classics?"



Demetrious Johnson were talking about that you'd need to brush up on your ground game to beat DDP?



"Off for me? Yeah, I've got some. I have got a little something. I enjoy grappling, I love it. But it's just that no one has been able to keep me in that position. That's the thing. And that's why

people think "oh, he's about to get exposed in this one". It's like the only person who would know, Jan. But he didn't do anything. He just used his weight and didn't try to finish me. He just

wanted to win so he kept me there using his weight advantage. And at the time I wasn't really used to that, I'm great on the feet so I like to keep the fight standing. In the gym it's different

than in a fight, and I'm getting more comfortable on the ground in the gym now, which makes me even better in any fight."



"Avatar: The last airbender just dropped yesterday in New Zealand and I'm gonna watch it tonight. But for me, when I was watching that show I got the name because I felt in this realm I

want to master all the elements of martial arts. And realize my destiny as the Avatar. And I felt like I was "the one" so I have, and am still doing it. And now the middleweight division needs

me again, so it's all about the story you're telling."