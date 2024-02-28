Media Adesanya: I am changing my game after the timeout - Will fight to show off un-looked for skills

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,517
Reaction score
6,058


"I haven't mastered the game yet, I'm still learning every day. Even right now, we're working on my jab 'cause I'm changing it up now. There's so much footage of me for people to watch,
there are smart coaches who can game plan. My jab was vicious, still is, but I'm just bringing that back more. I'm tuning it up again, so it's constant evolution, constant learning. In my
grappling as well, and I want to show it off. I do want to show it off in the cage now. I did a little bit in my fight with Alex in New York, but I want to do it more."

So you still got these things you want to do?

"Fuck yeah. Fuck the belts and all that, now it's more about highlights. Again, I had a lackluster performance against Romero because he didn't want to engage. So people were like
"oh, fuck him!" After that fight people were talking shit like all "this and that and he's a boring fighter" and it's weird. I see it now, they just forget. They forget and I'm like "bro, I gave you
so much classics?"

Demetrious Johnson were talking about that you'd need to brush up on your ground game to beat DDP?

"Off for me? Yeah, I've got some. I have got a little something. I enjoy grappling, I love it. But it's just that no one has been able to keep me in that position. That's the thing. And that's why
people think "oh, he's about to get exposed in this one". It's like the only person who would know, Jan. But he didn't do anything. He just used his weight and didn't try to finish me. He just
wanted to win so he kept me there using his weight advantage. And at the time I wasn't really used to that, I'm great on the feet so I like to keep the fight standing. In the gym it's different
than in a fight, and I'm getting more comfortable on the ground in the gym now, which makes me even better in any fight."

"Avatar: The last airbender just dropped yesterday in New Zealand and I'm gonna watch it tonight. But for me, when I was watching that show I got the name because I felt in this realm I
want to master all the elements of martial arts. And realize my destiny as the Avatar. And I felt like I was "the one" so I have, and am still doing it. And now the middleweight division needs
me again, so it's all about the story you're telling."
 
Marko Polo said:
He’s gonna blow someone in the cage isn’t he
Click to expand...

Right through this glory hole:

5ed7946ce5672_1YOzumELiuZfrZht5TmBEMZqUvyz4trjimA1cq6UdTY__700.jpg
 
He should change up his shtick of being a homo.

He's got a good chin and head movement. If he starts pressuring and volume striking, he will rack up the KO/TKO.


Someone give him my number and I'll let him know off line.
 
They don't make champions like Adesanya anymore. One of the greatest title reigns in the UFC. Didn't pick and choose, didn't complain, didnt take long breaks, he just fought whoever was next.

These other champions you don't know when they're fighting again or what complaint or excuse they have for their opponent
 
I love when fighters think they can reinvent themselves at the tail end of their career. It’s never great.

Personally? If the dude hasn’t been using wrestling and grappling effectively this far into his career, he’s not gonna suddenly be using it effectively enough to be the change in his game at 35 with a foot out the door,
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I love when fighters think they can reinvent themselves at the tail end of their career. It’s never great.

Personally? If the dude hasn’t been using wrestling and grappling effectively this far into his career, he’s not gonna suddenly be using it effectively enough to be the change in his game at 35 with a foot out the door,
Click to expand...
Normally they just refuse to see that they need to.

Who are you thinking of?

I really gotta applaud him for this, and it was what I was saying he needed to do.
 
I had a lackluster performance against Romero because he didn't want to engage
Click to expand...
How come he didn't have a lackluster performance against Costa, who didn't want to engage as well???
<DisgustingHHH>
 
ElLunico said:
They don't make champions like Adesanya anymore. One of the greatest title reigns in the UFC. Didn't pick and choose, didn't complain, didnt take long breaks, he just fought whoever was next.

These other champions you don't know when they're fighting again or what complaint or excuse they have for their opponent
Click to expand...
I agree 100%
 
Seems like he is learning from those who beat him - Alex (getting better at ground, mixing game & training up), Sean (getting motorcycle licence), and.... golf. Not sure who he is getting that from lol.
 
I love that he's making dramatic changes to his game. Can't wait to see the result. I hope he blowz out mindz.
 
You are 6'4 with a 80 reach fighting way smaller men.
You couldn't land your jab on Strickland, Romero, fresh Gastelum.
Your jab wasn't vicious, it pretty much sucked.

Hide your dogs guys
 
Now donr get me wrong, Izzy is slick as hell. But he's still that airbender only. He has takedown defence and a kickboxing game. But to be a real avatar he has to get on that fedor shit. And it's pretty late in the game for that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,682
Messages
55,160,241
Members
174,651
Latest member
Rusty Trombone

Share this page

Back
Top