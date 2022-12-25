If he started now and really focused on grappling for a while until the fight, it would help him.



That's the whole problem with matchups- you can easily beat everyone, then someone comes along that isn't even better than all these guys you are beating, but he wins. You have to be able to adjust your style to different matchups. Alex is dangerous in the striking but not so much so in the grappling, so why not train to grapple with him?