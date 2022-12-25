Media Adesanya Hinting at grapple heavy gameplan in Pereira rematch??

By the time they fight again Alex will probably defend those TD's a lot better. Idk what Izzy does differently in this rematch that he didnt already try to do, but ofc anything can happen in a fight.
 
Idk if that's the right mindset, Izzy will have to do a lot of work to make this part of his game solid enough to keep Pereira down for a long period of time and this just isn't something you develop within a few months.
Pereira will also be way more prepared for this within a few months too compared to last time around, he'll be most likely a lot harder to control or even take down.

My biggest concern is cardio here for Izzy, he really reduced his output after some heavy grappling in round three and the bodywork from Pereira definitely had an effect too.
@drbolony you had some very in depth analysis before and after the fight last month, what's your take on Izzy possibly coming in with a heavy grappling gameplan and what do you think should be his approach here in a rematch?
 
Why not? I said from beginning that Izzy is ahead in grappling and his best moments beside the last minute blitz was that. He should try his best Jon Jones impersonation.
 
Damn Alex has turned Izzy into a panic wrestler. Imagine getting beat at your own game so bad you have to learn something else
I like provocative nerds with gimmick accounts like yourself, but let’s not pretend Pereira wasn’t doing the chicken dance at the end of rd1 where he got saved by the bell buddy
 
I like provocative nerds with gimmick accounts like yourself, but let’s not pretend Pereira wasn’t doing the chicken dance at the end of rd1 where he got saved by the bell buddy
Saved by what bell? The shot was way after the bell.

Alex has knocked him out twice and is 3-0 over him. Izzy is trying to learn wrestling now just to beat him lol
 
Izzy was on his was to pretty comfortable decision win before the stoppage don’t really think he needs to change to much up. Maybe mix in the take downs a little more but the biggest problem from what I remember is him getting caught up against the cage too often
 
He was doing fine with what he was doing in their first meeting, I honestly don’t think he needs to adjust too much…

That being said, Pereira would be less likely to score another knockout if he was fighting off of his back.
 
If he started now and really focused on grappling for a while until the fight, it would help him.

That's the whole problem with matchups- you can easily beat everyone, then someone comes along that isn't even better than all these guys you are beating, but he wins. You have to be able to adjust your style to different matchups. Alex is dangerous in the striking but not so much so in the grappling, so why not train to grapple with him?
 
