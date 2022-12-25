You Will Vote For Dreyga
Damn Alex has turned Izzy into a panic wrestler. Imagine getting beat at your own game so bad you have to learn something else
I like provocative nerds with gimmick accounts like yourself, but let’s not pretend Pereira wasn’t doing the chicken dance at the end of rd1 where he got saved by the bell buddyDamn Alex has turned Izzy into a panic wrestler. Imagine getting beat at your own game so bad you have to learn something else
Saved by what bell? The shot was way after the bell.I like provocative nerds with gimmick accounts like yourself, but let’s not pretend Pereira wasn’t doing the chicken dance at the end of rd1 where he got saved by the bell buddy