Adesanya bulks up to 230 pounds, puts the division on notice

Massive Israel Adesanya balloons up to 230 pounds ahead of UFC 305, ‘hitting too hard’ for timid sparring partners How much does Israel Adesanya weight? The former middleweight champion has ballooned up to 230 pounds ahead of his UFC 305 comeback against Dricus Du Plessis.

Dan Hooker has been sparring him in the gym and he had this to say:“Israel is ... I can’t even bother sparring him at the moment. Like the way he’s hitting me, I think he’s like 105 kilos,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “I’m just like, f*cking just kick, like, just kick me in the leg. And I was like ‘ah get f*cked’. I was just like, nah. He’s had some time off. He was carrying some injuries. He spent a lot of time just packing on some size and like a lot of strength, bro. And he’s just he’s hitting like a truck man. Yeah. I can’t even be bothered sparring him, like he’s hitting too hard. So I can’t wait until he can get out there. So if you think you can just walk in his front door and raid his fridge, I think you’re in for a rude awakening.”