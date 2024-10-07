You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
He's Brendan Schaub without the relative fighting skills.Andrew Schulz is one of the unfunniest comedians of the past decade.
Agreed, he is a complete moron as well, drives me nuts that he is filthy rich lol.Andrew Schulz is one of the unfunniest comedians of the past decade.
Haha he’s a lot more likeable now that he knows where he is at in his careerCan't believe I'm saying this, but Izzy is the most likeable person in that room