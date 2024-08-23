My family has been slowly integrating Lunar New Year and Day of the Dead into our year, as well as some extra Christmas Eve traditions from northern Europe. I feel like society has put a lot of energy into getting my kid excited for these holidays and I either get on board or be a stick in the mud.



Have you adopted, or at least appropriated, any new holidays?



Indigenous Peoples Day is an obvious one but I'm in the south so there isn't any interest in it yet