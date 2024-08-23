Social Additional Holidays in the USA

SummerStriker

SummerStriker

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 5, 2012
Messages
11,854
Reaction score
6,011
My family has been slowly integrating Lunar New Year and Day of the Dead into our year, as well as some extra Christmas Eve traditions from northern Europe. I feel like society has put a lot of energy into getting my kid excited for these holidays and I either get on board or be a stick in the mud.

Have you adopted, or at least appropriated, any new holidays?

Indigenous Peoples Day is an obvious one but I'm in the south so there isn't any interest in it yet
 
Pearl Harbor day after living in Hawaii. No one else wants to give me that day off though :(
 
