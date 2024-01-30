Add One Banned Techinque To The UFC'S Ruleset (gif heavy)

Which Techinque Do You Allow?

  • 12-6 Elbows

    Votes: 3 10.7%

  • Grounded Knees

    Votes: 19 67.9%

  • Soccer Kicks

    Votes: 4 14.3%

  • Stomping

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Spiking

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fish Hooks

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Eye Gouging

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Headbutts

    Votes: 1 3.6%

  • Back of Head Strikes

    Votes: 1 3.6%

  • Throat Pressing/Striking

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kicks From Downed Position

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    28
Buff

Buff

#FreeLeeMurray Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 11, 2010
Messages
30,603
Reaction score
39,263
So California is talking about adding 12-6 elbows and grounded knees back to the ruleset... Which is your personal preference for an "illegal move" revival?

12-6 Elbows

ezgif.com-resize-9.gif



Knees to grounded opponent

VNJ.gif


Soccer Kicks

Nq1KsuO.gif


Stomps

tumblr_mj4egvVay41ry1rm7o1_250.gif


Spiking

08d5dd3bc9b2c80952d52a9d0998606a_w200.gif


Fish Hooking

IMG_9500.jpeg



Eye Gouging

maxresdefault1_480x480.webp


Headbutting

tumblr_mw65vauk7U1ry1rm7o1_400.gif


Groin Shots

35028C0F5D3F401F69AAC4A53E7AF2A7C84C2A11



Back of head strokes

c135ac_7d50c49e2acd4155a3017a88cd8cbb4a~mv2.webp


Throat Pressure/Strikes

118ert1_jpg.gif


Kicks from Downed Position

E2fl8S.gif


I've left out piledriving, fence grabbing, biting, short/glove grabbing, and small joint manipulation because they're lame.

Grounded knees all day imo.
 
Last edited:
Buff said:
I've left out piledriving, fence grabbing, biting, short/glove grabbing, and small joint manipulation because they're lame.
Click to expand...
Fuck piledriving, go straight to the Burning Hammer
9ba996c7cbd57dccd7f44fc88db61f5635dbac0e_00.gif

Make it a transitional move

TheComputerGuy said:
Be really dumb if 1 state adds rules like this. Plus why
Click to expand...
Oh man, we really wouldn't want the states to have different rulesets.



Who wants to tell him?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
If strikes to the head of a grounded opponent & stomps are allowed, we're gonna get fighters attempting to go full Bruce Lee on a guy
x15XZJM.gif
Click to expand...
I'd like to see some kind of modified rule where a fighter can stomp the head if his opponent if the opponent is touching his leg in any way...

heel-hook.jpg


This should certainly be legal...

E2fl8S.gif
 
Chin-to-eye needs to come back Mark Kerr style.
Screw the guard.
 
Grounded knees could change a big part of the meta of MMA, soccer kicks are good too.

Stomps I think could be the most dangerous of the downed opponent moves especially on the head. I’ve seen too much footage of people losing their lives or having permanent damage from street fights where one person has repeatedly stomped on their opponent’s head.
 
Buff said:
So California is talking about adding 12-6 elbows and grounded knees back to the ruleset... Which is your personal preference for an "illegal move" revival?

12-6 Elbows

ezgif.com-resize-9.gif



Knees to grounded opponent

VNJ.gif


Soccer Kicks

Nq1KsuO.gif


Stomps

tumblr_mj4egvVay41ry1rm7o1_250.gif


Spiking

08d5dd3bc9b2c80952d52a9d0998606a_w200.gif


Fish Hooking

IMG_9500.jpeg



Eye Gouging

maxresdefault1_480x480.webp


Headbutting

tumblr_mw65vauk7U1ry1rm7o1_400.gif


Groin Shots

35028C0F5D3F401F69AAC4A53E7AF2A7C84C2A11



Back of head strokes

c135ac_7d50c49e2acd4155a3017a88cd8cbb4a~mv2.webp


Throat Pressure/Strikes

118ert1_jpg.gif


Kicks from Downed Position

E2fl8S.gif


I've left out piledriving, fence grabbing, biting, short/glove grabbing, and small joint manipulation because they're lame.

Grounded knees all day imo.
Click to expand...
Anything by sensei Seagal. But then again we might see the second death in the octagon after Mike Russow's hammerfist of doom

main-qimg-4b2631536c699361bcd408088b539845


steven_seagal_gives_martial_arts_masterclass_in_russia_25th_may_2015-1.gif
 
markantony20 said:
Grounded knees could change a big part of the meta of MMA, soccer kicks are good too.

Stomps I think could be the most dangerous of the downed opponent moves especially on the head. I’ve seen too much footage of people losing their lives or having permanent damage from street fights where one person has repeatedly stomped on their opponent’s head.
Click to expand...
They always said it was for fear of someone being stacked against the cage and getting their neck broken... I never bought that excuse... Its because of how it looks, and the reaction it gets.
 
Grounded knees is the easy answer.

Headbutts would be wild
 
Stomps just seem so cowardly, mainly because when you see a fight break out and a group of guys are ganging up on someone it's their go to move.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,304
Messages
54,993,527
Members
174,539
Latest member
School_Of_Koi

Share this page

Back
Top