Add One Banned Techinque To The UFC'S Ruleset (gif heavy)

Buff
@Steel
So California is talking about adding 12-6 elbows and grounded knees back to the ruleset... Which is your personal preference for an "illegal move" revival?
12-6 Elbows
Knees to grounded opponent
Soccer Kicks
Stomps
Spiking
Fish Hooking
Eye Gouging
Headbutting
Groin Shots
Back of head strokes
Throat Pressure/Strikes
Kicks from Downed Position
I've left out piledriving, fence grabbing, biting, short/glove grabbing, and small joint manipulation because they're lame.
Grounded knees all day imo.
