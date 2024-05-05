Add Michel to the most exciting fighters in the UFC

The backflip is so stupid. But the guy is exciting
 
Correct me if i'm wrong but did he not hit him with knee when he did that backflip?
 
But…. But…. “He did a backflip and his knee the opponents head, a knee to a grounded opponent.” As they watch it and clearly shows his knee hitting the shoulder and neck… lmao
 
RockyLockridge said:
This card has been fun, casuals talked bad about it all week but everyone in the know, knew it was going to be a great night of fights.
Let's be honest other than the last two fights it has been a pretty terrible night

Also Michael is up there with the craziest fighters and funnest to watch
 
Canarinha said:
Correct me if i'm wrong but did he not hit him with knee when he did that backflip?
I thought the shin made contact. But I’d rather a no call than a NC here. This fight was already so lopsided.
 
drew209 said:
But…. But…. “He did a backflip and his knee the opponents head, a knee to a grounded opponent.” As they watch it and clearly shows his knee hitting the shoulder and neck… lmao
The shin made contact. I don’t want a NC but let’s not alter what actually happened.
 
So close to being dq'd... I get the showmanship but why risk the dq?
 
Luvhawky said:
The shin made contact. I don’t want a NC but let’s not alter what actually happened.
But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
 
Jackonfire said:
But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
What do you think backflipping onto someone is meant to do?
 
Canarinha said:
Correct me if i'm wrong but did he not hit him with knee when he did that backflip?
I think his flip vs Nikon price was even worse tbh. He got the finish off of that too. Weird circumstances in both fights.
 
Jackonfire said:
But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
Yeah that's exactly how I saw it. He was literally just executing a somersault guard pass.

The shin / knee may have have nailed him on the way down, but it wasn't him deliberately trying to land a strike, it was just the way he landed when he hit the ground.
 
Jackonfire said:
But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
It’s not about contact as much as impact. The shin impacted the head even if it wasn’t the primary point of contact. I find it similar to a groin shot. It doesn’t have to be the primary point of contact, but there is impact to the illegal spot.
 
RonDante said:
What do you think backflipping onto someone is meant to do?
To bypass their legs and wind up in either side mount, or north / south position. It's not a technique to land a strike, it's about clearing over an opponents legs.
 
