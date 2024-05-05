Add Michel to the most exciting fighters in the UFC

Arm Barbarian
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2013
- Messages
- 41,283
- Reaction score
- 31,031
Along with Shavkat and Diego Lopes.
This guy is just a wild man.
Always looking to finish.
This guy is just a wild man.
Always looking to finish.
Let's be honest other than the last two fights it has been a pretty terrible nightThis card has been fun, casuals talked bad about it all week but everyone in the know, knew it was going to be a great night of fights.
I thought the shin made contact. But I’d rather a no call than a NC here. This fight was already so lopsided.Correct me if i'm wrong but did he not hit him with knee when he did that backflip?
The shin made contact. I don’t want a NC but let’s not alter what actually happened.But…. But…. “He did a backflip and his knee the opponents head, a knee to a grounded opponent.” As they watch it and clearly shows his knee hitting the shoulder and neck… lmao
You are wrongCorrect me if i'm wrong but did he not hit him with knee when he did that backflip?
But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.The shin made contact. I don’t want a NC but let’s not alter what actually happened.
What do you think backflipping onto someone is meant to do?But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
I think his flip vs Nikon price was even worse tbh. He got the finish off of that too. Weird circumstances in both fights.Correct me if i'm wrong but did he not hit him with knee when he did that backflip?
Yeah that's exactly how I saw it. He was literally just executing a somersault guard pass.But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
It’s not about contact as much as impact. The shin impacted the head even if it wasn’t the primary point of contact. I find it similar to a groin shot. It doesn’t have to be the primary point of contact, but there is impact to the illegal spot.But he wasn't throwing a strike. Its like saying throwing up a triangle should be illegal because your knee came into contact with your opponents head.
To bypass their legs and wind up in either side mount, or north / south position. It's not a technique to land a strike, it's about clearing over an opponents legs.What do you think backflipping onto someone is meant to do?