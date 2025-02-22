  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why do i keep getting asked to turn off my adblocker lately? If i go to Mayberry, it appears. If i then go straight to the War Room, it appears. And so on. When i click on a thread it often appears too.
This has only been going on since the recent change to the site. Is this going to happen all the bloody time now? I am sick to death of it! It has to stop!
I am NOT going to turn my adblocker off!!!
 
Just be thankful that it allows you to continue without removing the Ad blocker. The ads in here could melt a state of art gaming PC. A click here and there ain't no big deal.
 
If they would have just gone with independent sponsors -- such as MMA gear, selling relevant product ; or using a non-intrusive means of advertisement, then no problem.

Sadly, they use Admiral -- which is internet horseshit. It looks for ways to bypass known ad blockers, and literally presents nothing of relevance to get a user to engage with -- other than to piss them off or annoy them....

Again, if products or adverts were personable, or customized to fit MMA specific content ; they would do far better than spamming the cold, callous, cunts that are Admiral upon its users.

My phone likes to put a white "PLEASE deactivate" on every page load... annoying.

Firefox does the same. Don't know with chrome or whatever -- I only generally read here from work or while I'm pooping, but its gotten nothing but WORSE over the years for spammy/advert crap.

Who benefits from running their advertising -- and to what extent will probably never be answered, but you have clearly run off some good members and users over the nonsense -- and likely could do better to work with individual sponsors rather than copy n paste code bullshit that tries everything possible to hijack / remove / change a persons mind on ad blockers.
 
