Why do i keep getting asked to turn off my adblocker lately? If i go to Mayberry, it appears. If i then go straight to the War Room, it appears. And so on. When i click on a thread it often appears too.
This has only been going on since the recent change to the site. Is this going to happen all the bloody time now? I am sick to death of it! It has to stop!
I am NOT going to turn my adblocker off!!!
