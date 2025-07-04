Movies Adam Sandler vs Will Smith

  • Adam Sandler

  • Will Smith

Sandler

1. Billy Madison
2. Happy Gilmore
3. The Waterboy
4. The Wedding Singer
5. Big Daddy
6. Click
7. Reign Over Me
8. Uncut Gems
9. The Longest Yard
10. 50 First Dates


Smith

1. Bad Boys
2. Independence Day
3. Men in Black
4. Enemy of the State
5. I Am Legend
6. The Pursuit of Happyness
7. Concussion
8. 7 Pounds
9. Hitch
10. I Robot
 
If we are talking acting it's Will no contest. Sandler should have been waterboarded for Zohan.
Smith is a pathetic human being but a good actor with some good movies in his resume.
Besides men in black, I think fresh prince was the best thing he ever did
 
If we are talking acting it's Will no contest. Sandler should have been waterboarded for Zohan.
Smith is a pathetic human being but a good actor with some good movies in his resume.
More so whose filmography you enjoy more
 
TBH, adam sandler is a better actor and has the better movies. When sandler takes a serious role, he shines. Uncut gems, punch drunk love and that other one where hes a scout his acting is great.
 
More so whose filmography you enjoy more
That makes it tougher. To be honest, I don't think I've watched a movie of either in quite some time. Looking at Sandler's overall filmography, I had no idea he's been so active. Of the movies I've seen of both, it's probably pretty equal.
 
As .uch i cant stand Smith now he had a period where he was a top 3 box office draw for a decade. Sa deer had good movies but as an actor he just wasnt as big an neither were his movies. Now as a business man making money from his craft Sandler is one of best. Sandler is also loved while Smith is tolerated.
 
Sandler

1. Billy Madison
2. Happy Gilmore
3. The Waterboy
4. The Wedding Singer
5. Big Daddy
6. Click
7. Reign Over Me
8. Uncut Gems
9. The Longest Yard
10. 50 First Dates


Smith

1. Bad Boys
2. Independence Day
3. Men in Black
4. Enemy of the State
5. I Am Legend
6. The Pursuit of Happyness
7. Concussion
8. 7 Pounds
9. Hitch
10. I Robot
I generally don't like will smith's movies, his music, nor him. Picking Sandler.
 
If we are talking acting it's Will no contest. Sandler should have been waterboarded for Zohan.
Smith is a pathetic human being but a good actor with some good movies in his resume.
Pretty much this. Whether better actor or better movies, it's Smith and it's not close. This is like comparing Johnny Knoxville with Brad Pitt. Sandler's best role was Drac in the animated Hotel Transylvania movies that I watched with my kids. Dude is a big kid himself and does well in that genre.
 
Both have had awesome careers

Sandler seems like a chill guy and is hilarious but Will Smith has the bigger movies, had a successful music career, and a classic television show.

I know Smith has been getting dragged lately but his career is second to none
 
Both have had awesome careers

Sandler seems like a chill guy and is hilarious but Will Smith has the bigger movies, had a successful music career, and a classic television show.

I know Smith has been getting dragged lately but his career is second to none
Im going to see him in concert in September, its his final tour (supposedly)
 
