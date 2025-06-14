Actual question looking for insight: why is Ank -mostly- favored in the rematch? Thks in advance

Hi there.

First: Ank won the fight and it was clear for me. But it was close. These two are not mutually exclusive.



I've watch it 3 times and what's also clear is that Alex had his lead hand and foot compromised. To what extent, only he knows, and is his fault -or responsibility- (and his team's) to face an opponent this tough as a lesser version of himself.



Point is: he has recently said his team and himself will make sure to be in the best conditions for the rematch.



Alex did very well defending TDs. In fact, he stuffed them all.

He should keep improving in this aspect because is his main training focus and he's still in the quick learning curve stage.



Ank absorbed the same awkward low kicks with the inside foot that Izzy and Jiri had reported to hurt a lot and cause serious damage, x5

If Alex has a healthy leg, there's no way Ank is getting away with that.



Ank has proven to be a truly elite striker. Still, none of his attributes (power, hand speed, distance closing, defense, hand fighting...) equals the same threats Alex has faced -and overcame- @ Glory.



So, is the reason some -ore a combination- of the following?



#1 The "a champion improves by a 20%" thing.



#2 You believe Ank will get Alex to the ground this time. Alex would be in serious trouble there, I agree.



#3 Age catching up with Alex.



#4 Ank actually received that many low kicks because he felt they didn't hurt, could've checked or skipped most of them.





Thanks in advance!