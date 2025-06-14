Actual question looking for insight: why is Ank -mostly- favored in the rematch? Thks in advance

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
467
Reaction score
545
Hi there.
First: Ank won the fight and it was clear for me. But it was close. These two are not mutually exclusive.

I've watch it 3 times and what's also clear is that Alex had his lead hand and foot compromised. To what extent, only he knows, and is his fault -or responsibility- (and his team's) to face an opponent this tough as a lesser version of himself.

Point is: he has recently said his team and himself will make sure to be in the best conditions for the rematch.

Alex did very well defending TDs. In fact, he stuffed them all.
He should keep improving in this aspect because is his main training focus and he's still in the quick learning curve stage.

Ank absorbed the same awkward low kicks with the inside foot that Izzy and Jiri had reported to hurt a lot and cause serious damage, x5
If Alex has a healthy leg, there's no way Ank is getting away with that.

Ank has proven to be a truly elite striker. Still, none of his attributes (power, hand speed, distance closing, defense, hand fighting...) equals the same threats Alex has faced -and overcame- @ Glory.

So, is the reason some -ore a combination- of the following?

#1 The "a champion improves by a 20%" thing.

#2 You believe Ank will get Alex to the ground this time. Alex would be in serious trouble there, I agree.

#3 Age catching up with Alex.

#4 Ank actually received that many low kicks because he felt they didn't hurt, could've checked or skipped most of them.


Thanks in advance!
 
Last edited:
Visually speaking, Ank was able to shut down Pereiras game. Whether injuries played a factor or not, the only thing we can judge is the fight itself.

I believe Ankalaev won the fight without controversy. Especially upon rewatching it twice, it wasn't as close (and I had Ank as the winner live).

Most fans don't pay too much attention to the nuances and details of fights. "Fighter A beat fighter B - he's the better fighter." This will obv. affect predictions for a rematch.

Lets also not forget that Ankalaev went 25 minutes and now has first-hand experience standing in front of Alex and trying to beat him. He will make adjustments the same way Alex will.

Also in recent years, the vast majority of champs can't seem to reclaim the title in rematches. No doubt that plays a factor in predictions as well. O'Malley, Usman, Weili, Joanna, Garbrandt, Strickland, Aldo, Holloway just to name a few.

Gun to my head: I'm picking Ankalaev in a potential rematch as well.
 
I don't get it either.

Alex is only 38 years old with only 60 professional combat bouts under his belt. His training seems to consist of taking instagram pictures wrestling on a beach or standing next to a Lamborghini in a new country every week.

We know from history that this is a trusted recipe for a young, hungry fighter to look better and better every time we see him from here.
 
Unfortunately, my principles forbid me from being a fan of someone who practices a religion that allows them to treat their wives like dog shit.
And purely for that reason, I would probably support Poatan and oppose Analaev.
But I think you have to be honest with yourself and say that Ankalaev didn't put up a bad fight. Besides, he's very versatile in his skills and isn't just a lay-and-pray fighter, which quite a few Dagestanis are.
And I can only agree with @Rorschachxx .
And even though I don't like the fighter personally: a champion should normally be the favorite in a rematch.
And regarding your first point: I don't think being a champion improves all aspects by 20%. But the impact of increased self-confidence should certainly never be underestimated.
I'm just thinking about Penn vs. Edgar. Nobody gave Edgar a chance back then. And even before the rematch, everyone said it was just a fluke.
And Edgar not only won the rematch, but in my opinion, he had a better fight and a more decisive result.
 
I don't know why Aleks lost, but I do know he was being fed inferior strikers after winning the belt in a questionable decision while Ankalaev was kept from the belt in a questionable decision by the UFC. Part of this just feels like the meritocracy of the sport asserting itself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
My take (not hot at all) of Potan vs Ank (detailed) outcome
2
Replies
20
Views
779
Luthien
Luthien
Fedorgasm
Ank may be champ for a long time
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
TR1
TR1
R
Ank is nothing special IMHO. Emphasis on "special".
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
HHJ
HHJ
M
How does a rematch go between Alex and this new guy ?
Replies
15
Views
371
Big Tuppy Hole
Big Tuppy Hole
R
Pereira won't catch a sambo champion wrestling/grappling in 4 years, but neither do Ank a 20ish KB all time.
2
Replies
20
Views
590
Lee Danger
Lee Danger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,713
Messages
57,421,062
Members
175,700
Latest member
xojeny

Share this page

Back
Top