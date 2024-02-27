Actors You Watched Become Movie Stars?

Dogpound2020
For me I couldn’t be happier for Ryan Gosling, I remember watching dude on Young Hercules when I was a kid, and I think fear street. Then came half Nelson and the Notebook, and it was off to the races. He can’t be nicer having met him a few times.
In LA was the first time in an elevator, he was getting ready for LaLa Land taking a dance class in Santa Monica, where he mentioned my roots (Canadian brand) backpack and we talked about Canadian things. Always chatted with him at TIFF and still super kind.
