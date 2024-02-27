Actors You Watched Become Movie Stars?

For me I couldn’t be happier for Ryan Gosling, I remember watching dude on Young Hercules when I was a kid, and I think fear street. Then came half Nelson and the Notebook, and it was off to the races. He can’t be nicer having met him a few times.

In LA was the first time in an elevator, he was getting ready for LaLa Land taking a dance class in Santa Monica, where he mentioned my roots (Canadian brand) backpack and we talked about Canadian things. Always chatted with him at TIFF and still super kind.
 
Keanu Reeves before Point Break. He was in the cusp of being a movie star before that film.
 
The first time I saw Evangeline Lilly on screen was for one of those phone sex line commercials. I ponder if she was born 20 years later she would've had her own onlyfans channel instead of becoming a movie/TV star

Keanu Reeves before Point Break. He was in the cusp of being a movie star before that film.
The Rivers Edge. I knew he was someone to keep your eyes on. I also thought that about Crispin Glover too lol so 50/50
 
