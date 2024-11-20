  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Actor claims to be hacked and stalked by Chinese spies fighting a war against technology for human consciousness...

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
1,612
Reaction score
2,959
...or something like that. This was a fun episode and while I think it's complete horse shit it's still a unique, fun and compelling story with lots of odd details that make it almost believable. Like a live action creepy pasta or something.

Check it out if u haven't seen it






Cliffs;

Bro claims dissidents from the PLA hack into his phone and start watching him.

They tell him about covid and the vaccines well before it happened

They get him to do spy shit in Hollywood for them

Some more stuff happens I can't remember
 
