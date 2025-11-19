Movies Actor/Actress With 3+ Successful Franchises

GoodBadHBK said:
I'll start

The incredibly beautiful Zoe Saldaña

1. Star Trek (Star Trek & Star Trek Into The Darkness)
2. Avatar (Avatar, Way of the Water, Fire & Ash, Avatar 4, Avatar 5)
3. Guardians of the Galaxy (Guardians Trilogy, Avengers Infinity War & End Game)
Hugo weaving
Lotr
Matrix
Transformers
I forget all his stuff.
 
Chris Pratt

Jurassic Park (3 movies)
GOTG/MCU (3 movies plus MCU)
Super Mario (2 movies)
Garfield (2 movies)
Tomorrow War (2 movies)
Terminal List (2 movies)
Lego Movie (2 movies)
Parks and Rec (6 seasons)

Bruce Willis

Die Hard Trilogy
Unbreakable Trilogy
Red 1/2
Detective Knight Trilogy (sort of)

Ben Stiller

Meet the Parents (3 movies)
Night at the Museum (2 movies)
Zoolander (2 movies)
Madagascar (3 movies?)
 
Wasn't a lead role but also Pirates of the Caribbean.
 
Its a stretch for some sequels but there are callbacks to his caracter: Liam Neeson:
Star Wars PT
Bat Man Nolan Triloy
Taken
Chronicles of Narnia
 
Christopher Lee :

LOTR
Dracula
Fu Manchu
Star Wars
also played Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun (James Bond franchise)
 
