Crime Active shooter in idaho (multiple firefighters and police shot)

Rob Battisti said:
That’s sick. I hope it wasn’t a call to bring in the firefighters to shoot them
Some early reporting is suggesting the shooter started the fire to bring them in. Not that they would know at this point without investigating and/or questioning shooter. Well I guess if conditions are not ripe for wildfires at the moment? I guess that could imply arson

Might even be multiple shooters.

Very fucked up. I actually was an episode of Hows it’s Made today and one of the things was firefighter boots. I was already thinking earlier today how hard a job it must be, then this happens, wtf
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Don’t see a thread on this yet

Apparently there was a brush fire, some reports suggesting the shooter even started it. As firefighters and police arrived, they were ambushed. 9 firefighters shot, 2 police.

Reports is there is still a sniper actively shooting (not sure if accurate)

They killed 2 of the fire fighters.

It is an intentional ambush. Multiple shooters. This piece of shit is stopping them from getting to the fire and it’s spreading.

Death penalty! This is a sick fuck.

Fire fighters risk their lives everyday and you light a fire to gun them down in cold blood? What kind of fucked up moron even cooks up a stupid ass idea like that!
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Apparently at least 2 dead, RIP, others now shot as shooter still active

Could be multiple shooters, they are not sure.

They cannot retrieve the bodies or tend to those shot yet because of the terrain. Mobilizing all available helicopters in the region
They sent an f18 and a bearcat
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
They killed 2 of the fire fighters.

It is an intentional ambush. Multiple shooters. This piece of shit is stopping them from getting to the fire and it’s spreading.

Death penalty! This is a sick fuck.

Fire fighters risk their lives everyday and you light a fire to gun them down in cold blood? What kind of fucked up moron even cooks up a stupid ass idea like that!
Do you know if it confirmed multiple shooters? I have seen that as well, but all the posts were “possible”

And shit, hikers out there too, didn’t even think of that. Horrible

There is radioactivity recording released of the when they were responding and started taking fire.

I didn’t listen yet cause I am with my kids watching a movie. I don’t think it would violate rules to post or, but please remove if it breaks rules

 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Yeah this is so fucked up, someone killing firefighters makes no sense at all, unless they're some disgruntled dumb fuck who was fired from being a firefighter or something. It really is sick though, I hope they get him/them alive.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Do you know if it confirmed multiple shooters? I have seen that as well, but all the posts were “possible”

And shit, hikers out there too, didn’t even think of that. Horrible

There is radioactivity recording released of the when they were responding and started taking fire.

I didn’t listen yet cause I am with my kids watching a movie. I don’t think it would violate rules to post or, but please remove if it breaks rules

police chief said it was confirmed shots from multiple directions. They don’t know how many. But it was a multi person, coordinated effort to assault the firefighters and police responding to this fire. It has kept growing and they can’t stop it. It’s destroying beautiful trails and national parks
 
Last edited:
Zebra Cheeks said:
Multiple?
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Our police chief said it was confirmed shots from multiple directions. They don’t know how many. But it was a multi person, coordinated effort to assault the firefighters and police responding to this fire. It has kept growing and they can’t stop it. It’s destroying beautiful trails and national parks
I know you said it wouldn't work, but I'm definitely in favour of the drone idea.

Maybe not spraying bullets, but that's bound to become a standard part of an emergency response sooner or later, right?
 
