  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Active Shooter at Fort Stewart

syct23

syct23

...ElipsisBelt...
@Steel
Joined
Jun 10, 2008
Messages
29,188
Reaction score
15,162

Army base in Georgia is on lockdown after report of an active shooter, spokesperson tells AP​

AP

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Parts of the Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia were locked down Wednesday after an active shooter was reported on the sprawling Army post, a spokesperson said.


Fort Stewart said in a Facebook post that "casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing." It's unclear whether casualties include injuries, deaths or both.

"We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter," Lt. Col. Angel Tomko said.

A post on Fort Stewart's Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to "stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors."

Located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It's home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

"Due to the lockdown status all gates on Fort Stewart are currently closed," the fort said on social media.
 
Hope any of our Military Sherbros in the area are safe and accounted for.
 
Any bets on the race or gender identity of the shooter yet? Hmmm, I’ll take $200 on a black male. Why do I say black male? Not racism, but I figure it’s a leftist attack on the military and trump and that area has a high percentage of blacks.
 


If it’s another trantifa twat, I will leave this here
 
nhbbear said:
Any bets on the race or gender identity of the shooter yet? Hmmm, I’ll take $200 on a black male. Why do I say black male? Not racism, but I figure it’s a leftist attack on the military and trump and that area has a high percentage of blacks.
Click to expand...
Trying to find a good updated article but not much yet.

Though it seems as if the shooter has been neutralized, and possibly 4 other casualties.
 
0 deaths and 5 wounded is a relief because the first thing I thought of was the Ft Hood shooting in 2009 (13 dead and 32 wounded).
 
nhbbear said:
Any bets on the race or gender identity of the shooter yet? Hmmm, I’ll take $200 on a black male. Why do I say black male? Not racism, but I figure it’s a leftist attack on the military and trump and that area has a high percentage of blacks.
Click to expand...

Man you are a piece of shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion US Army to control land on Mexico border as part of base, migrants could be detained, officials say
2
Replies
23
Views
806
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Sweater of AV
Crime Four people killed in mass shooting at Montana bar; manhunt underway
Replies
13
Views
287
AnGrYcRoW
AnGrYcRoW

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,249
Messages
57,654,406
Members
175,788
Latest member
Jayu Goche

Share this page

Back
Top