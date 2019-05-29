Action Jackson (1988)

Spoiler

My wife forced me to eat pizza last night, so we had to watch a movie obviously.My choice, I went with one of my favorite 80’s action flicks, Action Jackson (one of my dogs was even named after him)!!This has everything you’d expect from an 80’s action movie, and then some.It’s slick throughout, directed by former stuntman Craig R Baxley (he’s the dude doing a hand stand in the lake on Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here cover) who went on to direct other classic action fare like Dark Angel and Stone Cold before moving on to low brow TV movies (he was also second unit director on Predator).Carl Weathers owns this movie, he's big, he's bad, he's trying to do the right thing when all around him are losing theirs and framing him for murder while the bad guy wins Man of the year awards and kills off his opposition.The movie is full of over the top set pieces with some really nice explosions, fight scenes & biiiiig gun play, and has some great Arnie level quips (“how do you like your ribs?” “he had a spare” “mellow out” “now you pissed me off”), and the sound effects are truly awesome.But the best thing is the cast, basically this movie is made up from the supporting casts of Lethal Weapon, Predator & Die Hard (all Joel Silver movies, who is also producer here).Add to these stellar actors the one and only Brandscombe Richmond, Nicholas Worth, Sharon Stone, Craig T Nelson AND Biff Tannen from Back To The Future!But most importantly we have Vanity (lead singer of Prince’s Vanity 6, singer of Nasty Girl from Beverly Hills Cop) who looks hot as fuck even as a junkie. Should be noted both Sharon Stone and Vanity go topless in this movie.In addition we have music by Herbie Hancock and Michael Kamen and choreography by Paula Abdul, making this one of THE great unsung action movies of the 80’s.Extra extra:The Carl Weathers/Billy Dee Williams actioner from 1990, Dangerous Passion, was renamed Action Jackson 2 in many countries.Not to be confused with the Hindi Action Jackson movie series.Pointer Sisters sang the theme song.Carl Weathers was a pro footballer in the NFL and Canada for 5 years (dude played for the Raiders).Carl Weathers is built like a mother fucker in this movie!TLDR: GO TAKE YOUR RITALIN YOU ADHD ASS MOTHERFUCKERS