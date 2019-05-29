Action Jackson (1988)

My wife forced me to eat pizza last night, so we had to watch a movie obviously.
My choice, I went with one of my favorite 80’s action flicks, Action Jackson (one of my dogs was even named after him)!!

s-l640.jpg


C81fb_LWsAMGPNx.jpg

This has everything you’d expect from an 80’s action movie, and then some.

It’s slick throughout, directed by former stuntman Craig R Baxley (he’s the dude doing a hand stand in the lake on Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here cover) who went on to direct other classic action fare like Dark Angel and Stone Cold before moving on to low brow TV movies (he was also second unit director on Predator).

Carl Weathers owns this movie, he's big, he's bad, he's trying to do the right thing when all around him are losing theirs and framing him for murder while the bad guy wins Man of the year awards and kills off his opposition.

The movie is full of over the top set pieces with some really nice explosions, fight scenes & biiiiig gun play, and has some great Arnie level quips (“how do you like your ribs?” “he had a spare” “mellow out” “now you pissed me off”), and the sound effects are truly awesome.

But the best thing is the cast, basically this movie is made up from the supporting casts of Lethal Weapon, Predator & Die Hard (all Joel Silver movies, who is also producer here).
e4R5RmV.png


Add to these stellar actors the one and only Brandscombe Richmond, Nicholas Worth, Sharon Stone, Craig T Nelson AND Biff Tannen from Back To The Future!

But most importantly we have Vanity (lead singer of Prince’s Vanity 6, singer of Nasty Girl from Beverly Hills Cop) who looks hot as fuck even as a junkie. Should be noted both Sharon Stone and Vanity go topless in this movie.
picture-71.png

tumblr_otet0v4uG81r08j65o2_r1_250.gif

In addition we have music by Herbie Hancock and Michael Kamen and choreography by Paula Abdul, making this one of THE great unsung action movies of the 80’s.



tumblr_pnuv18uBpL1snghrzo2_r1_400.gif


AccomplishedBoldGar-size_restricted.gif

giphy.gif

giphy.gif


Extra extra:

The Carl Weathers/Billy Dee Williams actioner from 1990, Dangerous Passion, was renamed Action Jackson 2 in many countries.

Not to be confused with the Hindi Action Jackson movie series.

Pointer Sisters sang the theme song.

Carl Weathers was a pro footballer in the NFL and Canada for 5 years (dude played for the Raiders).

Carl Weathers is built like a mother fucker in this movie!

TLDR: GO TAKE YOUR RITALIN YOU ADHD ASS MOTHERFUCKERS
 
Used to love terrible 80s action flicks like this. Would never get released today...straight to video. Now we get high quality action like John Wick, or terrible ones with Michael Madison or Nicholas Cage that are all over Imdb but no one sees.
 
I don't remember this movie, I think I was too young when it came out.
Although the phrase Action Jackson sticks out in my memory, so I guess the film was popular enough to penetrate the zeitgeist of the time
 
Saw it back in the day. Liked it. It holds up well. Craig T is a good baddie.
 
Respectable flick, I saw it at the movies with some terrible parents of a friend. I was 12 haha.
 
I remember Action Jackson. I watched Conan the Barbarian last night with dinner.
 
Loved the movie but it's been awhile since I've seen it. Man I miss 80s action movies.
 
Loved it as a kid. Vanity was smoking hot in this an Bruce Leroy back in day.
 
oh shit Billy is in this?

did they defeat whitey in the end? i need to know to breathe and stop shaking
 
i remember watching it when i was like nine or ten. my older friends had it on vhs way back in the day.
 
I just remember the chick was hot and I liked the bit when AJ somersaulted over the car that was accelerating at him.
 
I loved this movie, I wish it became a franchise, same for Remo Williams. Both are 80's action movies I like to fire up every few years.

The Last Dragon is another classic I watch every few years, that needed a sequel too. Vanity was HAF in both films.

NeighboringFabulousKestrel-size_restricted.gif
 
Watched this on Starz a few months ago. First time I watched it was with my two older brothers who were big fans of Weathers, Arnold, and Bill Duke from the first and best Predator movie

Vanity was fine asf in this movie same as in The Last Dragon. Sharon Stone, too. Both young and in their prime

Craig T Nelson was pretty over the top as the bad guy but I liked his performance for what it was

One of my go to 80's action flicks
 
Losfer Words said:
I remember Action Jackson. I watched Conan the Barbarian last night with dinner.
I watched Conan a couple months back for the the first time in years and fell in love with it again, shit is truly epic.
 
raty tat tat said:
Loved the movie but it's been awhile since I've seen it. Man I miss 80s action movies.
You should rewatch it, just as a favour to me!
I'm never sure if movies are actually any good any more or I just enjoy dumb shit more and more
 
Streeter said:
Loved it as a kid. Vanity was smoking hot in this an Bruce Leroy back in day.
And Never Too Young To Die & 52 Pickup

Never knew she was in Terror Train back in 1980, I seen that movie so many times and never noticed her
 
JAEGERX said:
oh shit Billy is in this?

did they defeat whitey in the end? i need to know to breathe and stop shaking
You mean Billy Dee? If so no, he's in the movie that pretended to be Action Jackson 2, Dangerous Passions

Or did you mean Hurricane Smith?
 
AgentSmecker said:
I just remember the chick was hot and I liked the bit when AJ somersaulted over the car that was accelerating at him.
That's an awesome scene, Jackson out runs the speeding taxi at one point before leaping a-top of it
 
