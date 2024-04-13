ross
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2018
- Messages
- 142
- Reaction score
- 112
Let list down all the fighters in UFC 300 Achilles heel, I 'll start,
Alex Pereira - Opponent Speed
Weili - Crowd support (remember her fight with Rose where she thot crowd were gonna cheer for her?) and what happen
Charles Olive - Opponent with as good or better ground game than him
Alex Pereira - Opponent Speed
Weili - Crowd support (remember her fight with Rose where she thot crowd were gonna cheer for her?) and what happen
Charles Olive - Opponent with as good or better ground game than him