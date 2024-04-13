Media ACHILLES HEEL

Let list down all the fighters in UFC 300 Achilles heel, I 'll start,
Alex Pereira - Opponent Speed
Weili - Crowd support (remember her fight with Rose where she thot crowd were gonna cheer for her?) and what happen
Charles Olive - Opponent with as good or better ground game than him
 
An interesting on is Gaethje struggles with guys who can drag him into deep waters. I'm not sold on Max's chin holding up to his power but if it can it'll get interesting. Feels like Gaethje is a huge favorite in the. First 2.5 rounds but it flips to Max being a huge favorite in the last 2.5 rounds of the fight gets there.
 
