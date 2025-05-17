Acetimotephen is dogshit

BroScienceTalkatWork
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 340
- Reaction score
- 208
Take that shit out my nyquil bro. Doesn't treat pain. Worse for fevers
No I'm just saying in comparison to ibuprofen. I genuinely don't understand who's the marketing brains behind AcetominphenHeroin is great for pain
It prevents abuse by being toxic to the kidneys in high doses. Because you know, addicts and drug seekers put their health and well-being first.No I'm just saying in comparison to ibuprofen. I genuinely don't understand who's the marketing brains behind Acetominphen
How did they get the Nyquil placement? Shoulda gone to Ibu