Acetimotephen is dogshit

BroScienceTalkatWork said:
No I'm just saying in comparison to ibuprofen. I genuinely don't understand who's the marketing brains behind Acetominphen

How did they get the Nyquil placement? Shoulda gone to Ibu
Click to expand...
It prevents abuse by being toxic to the kidneys in high doses. Because you know, addicts and drug seekers put their health and well-being first.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richmma80
Anyone get back pain in the middle of the night?
Replies
9
Views
235
GSP_37
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,869
Messages
57,308,267
Members
175,632
Latest member
JanineArek

Share this page

Back
Top