Acetimotephen is dogsh*t

BroScienceTalkatWork said:
No I'm just saying in comparison to ibuprofen. I genuinely don't understand who's the marketing brains behind Acetominphen

How did they get the Nyquil placement? Shoulda gone to Ibu
It prevents abuse by being toxic to the kidneys in high doses. Because you know, addicts and drug seekers put their health and well-being first.
 
It's hilarious how we have painkillers that actually work and the government just says 'no you can't have them' lmao.

Meanwhile you can walk out your front door and get fentanyl in five minutes on the street.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
It's hilarious how we have painkillers that actually work and the government just says 'no you can't have them' lmao.

Meanwhile you can walk out your front door and get fentanyl in five minutes on the street.
Goodness, what is like where you live?

I don't know anywhere to get fentanyl. I'm sure if I asked around I could be pointed in the right direction, but I don't just have a guy with a fentanyl stand outside my house. I'd be mortified if I was challenged to obtain some in five minutes.
 
